After a blowout win in the first game, the Charleston Dirty Birds dropped the nightcap to settle for a split of an Atlantic League doubleheader with the York Revolution Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Edwin Espinal smashed three home runs and had eight RBIs to lead the Dirty Birds to an 11-1 romp in the first game before York bounced back for a 6-2 win in the second game. Both were seven-inning games.