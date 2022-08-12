After a blowout win in the first game, the Charleston Dirty Birds dropped the nightcap to settle for a split of an Atlantic League doubleheader with the York Revolution Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Edwin Espinal smashed three home runs and had eight RBIs to lead the Dirty Birds to an 11-1 romp in the first game before York bounced back for a 6-2 win in the second game. Both were seven-inning games.
Dirty Birds 11, Revolution 1: Espinal, one of the Dirty Birds’ top hitters during the 2021 season who also played for the West Virginia Power in 2014, now has six home runs and 22 RBIs since rejoining the club on July 22.
Espinal hit a two-run blast to give Charleston a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first, added another two-run homer in the Dirty Birds’ four-run third inning, doubled home a run in the fourth inning and capped his 4-for-4 performance with a three-run shot in the bottom of the fifth.
Diego Goris added three hits to the Dirty Birds’ 14-hit attack and Nick Heath went 2 for 3 and scored four times — driven home each time by Espinal’s extra-base hits.
Charleston starter Derrick Adams (5-6) was the beneficiary of the offensive explosion, picking up the win after pitching a seven-inning complete game and allowing one run on four hits. He struck out seven and walked one.
Revolution 6, Dirty Birds 2: York never trailed, scoring in each of the first four innings against Charleston starter Michael Gunn (3-4).
York scored on a passed ball in the top of the first before Charleston's Alfredo Gonzalez tied it up in the bottom half with his 15th home run.
The Revolution went ahead to stay in the top of the second on an RBI single by Yefri Perez and added two runs in the third on a sacrifice fly and a Charleston error.
York extended its lead to 5-1 in the sixth on a bases-loaded walk issued by Max Tannenbaum and added a run in the top of the seventh Lenin Rodriguez's RBI double.
Charleston scored in the bottom of the seventh on a York error.
Duke Von Schamann (5-4) went five innings to pick up the win, allowing one run on three hits.
The Dirty Birds hit the road after Thursday night’s second game, heading to Long Island for a three-game series weekend against the Ducks before returning to Charleston for a nine-game home stand with three games against High Point (Aug. 16-18), three more against Lancaster (Aug. 19-21) and three against Gastonia (Aug. 23-25).