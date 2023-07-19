Offense was at a premium during Wednesday's Atlantic League of Professional Baseball doubleheader between Charleston and York.
The Dirty Birds and the Revolution combined to score 10 runs throughout the two seven-inning contests. Charleston used a walk-off hit to win the first game 3-2 before a fifth-inning rally lifted York to a 3-2 victory in the second.
At this early point in the second half of the season, Charleston (4-4) are fourth in the Atlantic League South. The Dirty Birds trail first-place Gastonia and High Point by 17 games.
York (37-26) remains tied with Long Island atop the North Division standings.
"We had really good pitching today," Dirty Birds manager Billy Horn said. "We had some good, timely hitting. Then we didn't have timely hitting. That's just baseball. The guys battled and they worked hard."
York manager Rick Forney concurred with Horn.
"I thought the effort was good," Forney said. "Both teams pitched really well. Their club came out and did a great job in the first game. They got the quality at-bats that they needed to won the first one. My club has been pretty good all year. Even when we've gotten a negative result the game before, we kind of stay pretty even-flow and give a good effort after that. Charleston has a really good team. They're tough and you have to match their pitching."
Wednesday was originally supposed to feature a single nine-inning game, but Tuesday's thunderstorms resulted in a seven-inning doubleheader Wednesday.
The first game was a duel between Charleston starter Derrick Adams and York starter Andrew Cabezas.
Neither allowed a run until the bottom of the fifth. Charleston's Yefri Perez hit into a 6-4-3 double play, but Yovan Gonzalez, who had doubled, scored.
Adams had a no-hitter through five innings before York spoiled his day with a two-spot in the top of the sixth.
Trent Giambrone broke up the no-hitter with a leadoff double, followed by a two-run home run off the bat of Jacob Rhinesmith.
But Charleston won it in the seventh.
Juan Carlo Perez led off with a double off York's Will Carter, and Justin O’Conner drove him in with a single to tie the game at two.
Gonzalez’s sacrifice bunt sent O’Conner to second, which set the table for Goris. He hit a soft single through the right side to give the Dirty Birds a Game 1 victory.
Adams went six innings allowing, two earned runs on two hits and he struck out eight batters in the no-decision. Jacob Bosiokovic was the winning pitcher.
Cabezas allowed one earned run on four hits and struck out three in five innings.
Carter was the losing pitcher.
"Their starter was really good. He had four pitches going," Forney said of Adams. "He kind of handcuffed us. We got the big two-run home run to push the lead. Just because we had a bad 20 minutes that cost us the previous game, we're not going to let it spoil our effort."
York certainly didn't let the first game spoil its effort, as the Revolution gave Charleston a taste of its own medicine with a 3-2 victory in Game 2.
Jalen Miller gave Charleston a 1-0 lead with an inside-the-park home run on a fly ball to right-center that got over center fielder Trey Martin's head.
York answered in the top of the second as Nellie Rodriguez hit a towering fly ball over the left-field wall for a game-tying solo home run.
In the bottom of the third, however, it was once again Miller time. He hit his second homer -- this one a moonshot over the left field wall -- to put Charleston back in front 2-1.
Charleston starting pitcher Victor Lopez allowed just the solo home run through his first 4 1/3 innings before he got into some trouble in top of the fifth.
Lopez allowed a leadoff double to Giambrone before walking Rhinesmith to put runners on first and second with no one out. They then executed a double steal.
York's Drew Mendoza provided a game-tying sac fly off reliever Williams Jerez, and Martin doubled to drive in Rhinesmith and give York a 3-2 lead.
Lopez went 4 1/3 innings allowed three earned runs on four hits and he struck out three batters as he was the losing pitcher.
York starter Pedro Vasquez improved to 4-1 as he went five innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits, with three strikeouts.
After Vazquez's departure, two York relievers combined for two innings of scoreless and hitless ball to secure the split for the Revolution.
York and Charleston play the rubber match on Thursday at 6:35 p.m. at GoMart Ballpark.
Charleston left 15 men on base over 14 innings on Wednesday. Horn said timely hitting is the key to winning the series.
"Especially with runners in scoring position and two outs," Horn said. "Our guys do a really good job of running the bases and going from first to third. They have [Nick] Raquet pitching [Thursday]. We've seen him a couple of times. Hopefully we'll get better looks at him and win the series."