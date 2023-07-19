Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Offense was at a premium during Wednesday's Atlantic League of Professional Baseball doubleheader between Charleston and York.

The Dirty Birds and the Revolution combined to score 10 runs throughout the two seven-inning contests. Charleston used a walk-off hit to win the first game 3-2 before a fifth-inning rally lifted York to a 3-2 victory in the second. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

