The Charleston Dirty Birds' perfect start is the result of several key factors, according to first-year manager Billy Horn.
"If we can continue to play good fundamental baseball, throw strike one and get quality at bats, we should have a successful season," Horn said Monday.
After a day off Monday, the Dirty Birds (4-0) try to continue their season-opening win streak at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday in the opener of a three-game set against the Long Island Ducks (2-1) at Appalachian Power Park. The schedule also calls for games against Long Island at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday and a rare 10:35 a.m. start Thursday before the team embarks on its first road trip of the season.
In sweeping four games from the Staten Island, Charleston prevailed in mostly tight games against the FerryHawks, winning by scores of 5-3, 5-1, 6-4 and 6-4.
The Dirty Birds aren't tearing it up offensively -- they're hitting just .246 as a team -- but they're getting timely hits and strong pitching. The team's ERA is a solid 3.00 through four games.
Each Charleston starting pitcher has gone at least five innings, and the bullpen has been strong. Relievers Tyler Wilson, Walker Weickel, Kit Scheetz, Mitchell Osnowitz, Justin Miller and Jose Mesa Jr. have combined to pitch 13 innings without allowing an earned run. Dirty Birds relievers have picked up three of the team's four wins.
"It's been said that the best pitch in baseball is strike one, and we preach that," Horn said. "Well, we're throwing a lot of first-pitch strikes, which keeps walks down and makes managing the bullpen easier as well."
Dirty Birds pitchers have issued just nine walks through four games while Charleston hitters have drawn 22 free passes. Despite the team's mediocre batting average, the Dirty Birds' on-base percentage (.391) ranks second in the league behind Long Island (.395).
"Guys are grinding and putting together good at bats," Horn said. "We're also getting some smart baserunning and capitalizing on the other team's mistakes."
A perfect example of that came in Charleston's 6-4 win over Staten Island Sunday night. Clinging to a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the eighth, Juan Perez scored from second base on an infield single by Scott Kelly.
"That was a very big insurance run for us," Horn said.
On the offensive side of things, third baseman Alberto Callaspo is leading the way with a .625 batting average (5 for 8) with a team-high five RBIs. Shortstop Connor Justus is also off to a hot start with a .364 average (4 for 11) with a team-high four runs scored and a .563 on-base percentage.
The Dirty Birds return to the top of the starting rotation for the series with Long Island, with Kevin Herget (0-0, 5.40 ERA) pitching Tuesday, Jordan Stephens (0-0, 1.80) going Wednesday and Joe Testa (0-0, 7.20) getting the ball Thursday.