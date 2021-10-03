Jimmy Paredes clubbed a three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth, breaking a 5-5 tie and giving the Charleston Dirty Birds an 8-5 comeback win over the Lexington Legends Sunday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.
Paredes, a 32-year-old veteran of six major-league seasons, has now homered in four straight games and has a team-high 17 on the season, but none bigger than his two-out blast to right field against Lexington reliever Austin Adams.
It capped a five-run ninth-inning rally for the Dirty Birds, who entered the final frame trailing 5-3, and it moved Charleston closer to clinching the Atlantic League South Division's second-half title.
The Dirty Birds, now 35-19 in the second half, hold a 31/2-game lead on second-place High Point (31-22) with one week left in the regular season. High Point defeated Southern Maryland 9-7 Sunday night.
The win reduced the Dirty Birds' magic number to clinch the second-half title to four. Any combination of four Charleston wins or High Point losses sends the Dirty Birds to the postseason.
If they can clinch the second-half title, the Dirty Birds will face first-half South Division champion Lexington in a best-of-three divisional playoff series starting Oct. 11. Charleston won the season series 14-11 against the Legends and is 9-3 against them in the second half of the season.
Paredes' home run gave the Dirty Birds their first and only lead of Sunday's game. Lexington jumped out to a 5-0 lead off Charleston starter Dakota Freese, scoring two runs in the top of the second and three in the fifth.
The Dirty Birds began their comeback in the bottom of the fifth, getting a two-run home run by Nate Easley, his fifth of the season. That was Charleston's only hit off Lexington starter Zac Westcott, who walked five in five innings, including one to Yovan Gonzalez preceding Easley's homer.
The Dirty Birds cut the deficit to 5-3 on Connor Kopach's solo home run, his 10th, in the bottom of the seventh, and that's how the score stood until the bottom of the ninth.
Facing Adams in the ninth, Gonzalez led off with a single, Kopach walked and Easley put down a bunt single to load the bases with none out. Scott Kelly's sacrifice fly cut the Dirty Birds' deficit to 5-4, and Teodoro Martinez's single to right scored Kopach with the tying run.
After Adams retired Alberto Callaspo for the second out of the inning, the red-hot Paredes launched his fourth home run in as many days to give Charleston the win and send the APP crowd, announced as 1,130, home happy.
The comeback made a winner of Junior Rincon (6-2), who pitched the ninth inning for the Dirty Birds and capped a strong game by the Charleston bullpen.
Dan Kubiuk, who replaced Freese in the top of the fifth, retired all four batters he faced and Jack Weinberger had 1-2-3 innings in the seventh and eighth before Rincon came on in the ninth.
The win evened Charleston's full-season record at 57-57, quite an accomplishment after putting up a league-worst 22-38 mark in the first half.
Charleston hits the road for its final six regular-season games, with three at York (Tuesday through Thursday) an a final weekend series at Gastonia.
High Point, meanwhile, will also close out the regular season on the road with games at Southern Maryland and Lancaster.