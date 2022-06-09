A couple of Charleston errors proved costly as the Dirty Birds dropped a 3-2 decision to the Gastonia Honey Hunters Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Charleston pitchers registered 12 strikeouts but two of Gastonia's three runs were unearned as the Dirty Birds fell to 18-25 on the season while the Honey Hunters, in first place in the Atlantic League's North Division, improved to 29-14 after taking the final two games of the three-game series.
Gastonia never trailed, taking a 1-0 lead in the top of the second on Luis Castro's third home run of the season and adding a run in the fifth when Luis Roman drew a one-out walk, moved to second on an errant pickoff throw by Charleston starter Ryan Lawlor, stole third and scored on a Reece Hampton single.
Lawlor (3-1) suffered his first loss despite allowing just the one earned run and striking out 10 in five innings. He allowed just two hits and walked one.
Charleston cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth when Zack Kone led off with a double, moved to third on Anfernee Seymour's sacrifice bunt and scored on Engel Beltre's grounder to second.
The Honey Hunters reclaimed a two-run advantage in the top of the seventh with an unearned run off Dirty Birds reliever Mitchell Osnowitz. With two outs, Roman reached on an error by Charleston first baseman Nick Longhi and scored after back-to-back singles by Hampton and Zach Garrett.
The Dirty Birds answered with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Alfredo Gonzalez, who finished the night 3 for 3 with a walk, led off with a single, moved up on a wild pitch and scored on Scott Kelly's two-out single.
Charleston managed just one base runner over the final two innings, though, and Jesus Balaguer pitched the ninth for his seventh save, preserving the win for Gastonia starter John Anderson (4-4).
The Dirty Birds' six-game home stand continues with a three-game set, starting at 6:35 p.m. Friday, against Southern Maryland. The Blue Crabs are in first place in the North Division and owned the Atlantic League's best record at 31-10, pending the completion of a rain-delayed doubleheader against Lexington late Thursday night.