Edwin Espinal smashed three home runs and had eight RBIs to lead the Charleston Dirty Birds to an 11-1 romp over the York Revolution in seven innings in the first game of an Atlantic League doubleheader Thursday night at Appalachian Power Park.

Espinal, one of the Dirty Birds’ top hitters during the 2021 season who also played for the West Virginia Power in 2014, now has six home runs and 22 RBIs since rejoining the club on July 22. He’s hitting .317.

