HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Former University of Charleston pitcher Colt Webb, fresh off his senior season with the Golden Eagles and making just his second Atlantic League start, picked up the win as the High Point Rockers defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 7-1 Wednesday night at Truist Point Park.
Webb (1-0), making his first pro start, allowed just one run on four hits and struck out three in six innings.
Webb, who signed with the Rockers on May 25, left with a 2-1 lead before High Point scored five runs over the seventh and eighth innings to pull away.
Charleston suffered its fourth consecutive loss and slipped to 15-21 on the season. The Rockers move to 27-9.
The Dirty Birds struck first as Anfernee Seymour hit an RBI groundout to give Charleston a 1-0 lead in the top of the third.
High Point answered with a run in the bottom of the frame and tacked on another in the fourth to go up 2-1.
Both teams went scoreless until the seventh, when the Rockers used a sacrifice fly, a balk and a wild pitch from Charleston reliever Walker Weickel to plate three runs and take a 5-1 lead.
The Rockers' Jerry Downs and Quincy Latimore each drove in a run in the eighth to cap the scoring.
The Rockers' bullpen scattered three hits, struck out three and walked none over the final three innings to seal the win.
Charleston managed seven hits but left seven runners stranded and went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position.
Jordan Stephens (1-3) took the loss for the Dirty Birds, yielding two runs on four hits and striking out three against five walks in five innings.
Scott Kelly and Tyler Blaum each went 2 for 4 and Alfredo Gonzalez doubled for Charleston.
High Point and Charleston conclude their series at 6:35 p.m. Thursday.