Gastonia downs Dirty Birds 9-2 Staff report Oct 8, 2021 56 min ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GASTONIA, N.C. — The Charleston Dirty Birds fell 9-2 to the Gastonia Honey Hunters in seven innings Friday evening at CaroMont Health Park, but it was of little consequence.That’s because the Dirty Birds already clinched an Atlantic League playoff berth Thursday with a 10-3 win over the York Revolution.Charleston will take on North Division first-half winner Lexington in a best-of-three series starting Monday at 6:05 p.m.The Dirty Birds slip to 36-21 in the second half.Gastonia started strong, using a two-run homer and an RBI single in the bottom of the first to take a 3-0 lead.Charleston got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth when Alfonso Reda drew a bases-loaded walk to score Rymer Liriano and trim the deficit to 3-1. The Honey Hunters quickly extinguished any hope for a Charleston comeback, exploding for six runs in the bottom of the frame to pull away.Charleston’s Nate Easley drove in Matt Harrison on a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh, but the Dirty Birds would get no closer.Dario Pizzano was the only Charleston player to collect multiple hits, going 2 for 3.Joe Testa took the loss for the Dirty Birds, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out one against one walk in two innings.Charleston and Gastonia continue their series Saturday at 6:50 p.m., then close out the regular season on Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Charleston Gastonia Honey Hunters Sport Baseball Bird Lexington Gastonia Berth Playoff Trending Now Articles ArticlesTwo women crowned 'homecoming royalty' after WVU does away with 'king' and 'queen' titles"Amy, baby, listen": Justice lambastes Charleston, Goodwin over special session requestPacked with Justice appointees, EBA board fires Public Broadcasting executive directorGazette-Mail editorial: New Town Center owner's message hardly reassuringMcGinley's family files wrongful death lawsuit against AEP, auto auction companiesWVU football: Mountaineer QB Doege tackles criticism head-onCharleston mall owner 'fixing to kick out' some tenantsYard sale, beer festival put spotlight on Charleston's East End SaturdayBaker, Boettner: Manchin may want to stop diggingGov. Justice trapped in malfunctioning elevator Thursday Upcoming Events