GASTONIA, N.C. — The Charleston Dirty Birds gave up five runs over the sixth and eighth innings as they dropped a 12-10 decision to the Gastonia Honey Hunters Friday evening at CaroMont Health Park.The Dirty Birds led 9-4 after the top of the fourth inning, but yielded three runs in the bottom of the frame before allowing three in the sixth and two in the eighth to fall to 12-14.The Honey Hunters improve to 18-7.Charleston reliever Joe Testa took the loss, yielding two runs on two hits and striking out one in two innings.Gastonia jumped on Dirty Bird starter Jordan Stephens early, tagging him for seven runs on eight hits, including four home runs.After both teams plated two runs in the first, the Dirty Birds tacked on five runs in the third, highlighted by RBI doubles from Juan Carlo Perez and Nick Longhi. Gastonia's Joseph Rosa and Zach Jarrett hit solo shots in the bottom of the frame, but Charleston's Miles Williams stroked a two-run double in the top of the fourth to put the Dirty Birds on top 9-4.The Honey Hunters had plenty left in the tank, though, as Jake Skole and Stuart Levy homered in the fourth and Luis Roman hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth.Jarrett hit his second homer of the evening in the eighth, a two-run shot, to put Gastonia up 12-10 and cap the scoring.Charleston's Angel Garced homered in the sixth, but the Dirty Birds would get no closer.Perez, Longhi, and Williams each finished with two RBIs for Charleston, which cranked out 14 hits.The teams continued their series Saturday at 6:15 p.m.