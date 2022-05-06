LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Anderson's Miller RBI double in the bottom of the 10th gave the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes an 8-7 walk-off win over the Charleston Dirty Birds Thursday night at Wild Health Park.
It was the final game of the Dirty Birds' six-game road trip, in which they went 2-4 by dropping best-of-three series against High Point and Kentucky.
Miller's double off Charleston reliever Tyler Wilson (0-1) drove home Luke Becker, who started out the extra inning at second base as the "ghost runner," as per baseball rules circa 2022.
The Dirty Birds (7-6) had the same opportunity in the top of the 10th, when Scott Burcham started the inning halfway home at second base. But Burcham advanced no further as Genomes reliever Tim Peterson struck out Mike Hart, retired Zach Sullivan on a liner to center and got pinch-hitter Engel Beltre to ground out to second.
The game was close throughout, with three ties and three lead changes.
Charleston took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before Kentucky answered with two in the bottom half to go up 2-1.
The Dirty Birds tied it at 2 with a run in the third inning and added two in the fourth to reclaim the lead at 4-2.
Again the Genomes answered in the bottom of the fourth with two runs to make it even at 4-4.
Charleston put up two more runs in the top of the fifth for a 6-4 advantage, but Kentucky scored once in the sixth to cut it to a one-run game, then went ahead 7-6 with a two-run seventh inning, with Miller's first double of the game driving in both runs. Miller ended the night 3 for 5 with four RBIs.
Undaunted, the Dirty Birds tied it at 7 in the top of the eighth when they played small ball to score the equalizer.
Angel Garced, pinch-hitting for relief pitcher Mitchell Osnowitz, drew a lead-off walk on a 3-2 pitch, moved to second on Scott Kelly's sacrifice bunt and scored when he stole third and raced home after Kentucky catcher Carlos Castro chucked the ball past the third baseman and down the left-field line.
The Dirty Birds used five pitchers, starting with Kit Scheetz, who lasted 32/3 innings and allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits in his first start of the season. He was followed by Ryan Lawlor (one run in 21/3 innings), Osnowitz (one inning, two runs), Walker Weickel (two shutout innings) and Wilson, who, although he took the loss, still has a 0.00 ERA because the run scored by the "ghost runner" -- some call him the Manfred Man, in honor of the MLB commissioner who OK'd the rule -- does not count as a run against the pitcher's ledger.
Kentucky went one better, using six pitchers -- five innings for former Dirty Birds starter Max Povse and one-inning stints for Ryne Harper, Jack Weinberger, Luis Guzman, Diego Moreno and Peterson.
Connor Justus led Charleston's nine-hit attack, going 3 for 5 to raise his batting average to .341, and Burcham went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. Charleston's Juan Carlo Perez went 1 for 5 but still ranks third in the Atlantic League with a .375 batting average.
The top hitter in the league is Kentucky's second baseman and leadoff hitter, Riley Mahan, who stands at .451 after going 2 for 4.
The Dirty Birds (7-6) return to Charleston to start a three-game weekend set against the Lexington Legends. First pitch Friday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. at Appalachian Power Park.