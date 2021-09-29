Arnaldo Hernandez tossed five shutout innings and Olmo Rosario launched a grand slam in the first inning to help the Charleston Dirty Birds come away with a 9-2 win over the Long Island Ducks Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
It marks the first win for the organization under its new moniker, which was rebranded from the West Virginia Power on Tuesday.
The Dirty Birds improve to 32-18 in the second half and sit atop the Atlantic League's South Division standings. Charleston is 3.5 games up on the second-place High Point Rockers.
Hernandez was solid, allowing just two hits and striking out seven against two walks in five scoreless innings to pick up his first win.
The Charleston bullpen combined to yield just two runs on four hits and strike out six in four innings of relief.
After Rosario's grand slam in the first staked the Dirty Birds to an early 4-0 lead, Charleston took advantage of three wild pitches and a sacrifice fly by Alberto Callaspo in the to take a commanding 8-0 edge after the fourth inning.
The Ducks pushed across two runs in the sixth, but West Virginia capitalized on another Long Island miscue to plate another run in the eighth to cap the scoring and seal the win.
Scott Kelly and Edwin Espinal each added three hits for Charleston.
Charleston and Long Island continue their series Thursday at 7:05 p.m.