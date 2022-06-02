High Point completes three-game sweep of Dirty Birds Staff report Jun 2, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Charleston Dirty Birds battled back from a five-run deficit to tie the game but ended up dropping a 7-5 road decision to the High Point Rockers Thursday at Truist Point Park.High Point scored two runs in the first inning and three in the third to take a 5-0 lead. The Dirty Birds, though, controlled the middle innings, scoring the next five runs to tie the game.Charleston tallied two runs in the fourth inning on a Engel Beltre solo home run and a Scott Kelly sacrifice fly to get back in the game.The Dirty Birds added two runs in the fifth inning on a Nick Longhi RBI double and a run-scoring wild pitch. Charleston tied the game with a run in the sixth on a Rockers error.After battling back, the Dirty Birds (15-22) gave up two runs in the seventh inning, which provided the difference for High Point (28-9).Beltre and Anfernee Seymour had two hits each for Charleston. Half of the The Dirty Birds 10 hits were doubles.Michael Martinez had three hits for the Rockers and Jerry Downs had two hits and two RBIs.After getting swept in the three-game series by High Point, Charleston will now travel to Lexington for another three-game set. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesPrep baseball: Spolarich tabbed as Kanawha Valley Player of the YearMike Harman: Who cares, if WV isn't growing? (Opinion)'A jewel just waiting to be discovered': West Virginia Renaissance Festival returns for another yearDebra K. Sullivan: A cry from the heart (Opinion)Ben Fields: Justice says gun problem is too much, so drop it (Opinion)Victor Grigoraci: Gazette-Mail wrong to endorse Adams (Opinion)Charleston Pride Parade and Festival is SaturdayWV Public Broadcasting focuses on protecting towers from thievesAppalachian Power representatives downplay potential Berkeley County solar facility roadblocks to WV utility regulatorsTimes changing for WVU, Big 12 football