HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Zander Weil hit two home runs, including a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth, breaking a 1-1 tie and giving the High Point Rockers a 3-2 Atlantic League win over the Charleston Dirty Birds Sunday at Truist Point Park.
Weil's second home run of the game, his fourth of the season, came off Charleston reliever Justin Miller (0-2). It dropped the Dirty Birds to 6-4 on the season while the Rockers improved to 7-3. High Point took two of three in the weekend series.
Charleston had its chances in the ninth inning against High Point reliever Chasen Bradford, who picked up the save despite allowing a run.
Connor Justus and Engel Beltre got back-to-back singles to start the ninth inning for the Dirty Birds, and they both advanced on a sacrifice bunt by Yovan Gonzalez, putting the tying run in scoring position.
Scott Burcham's sacrifice fly scored Justus to cut High Point's lead to 3-2, and the inning continued when Anfernee Seymour reached on a two-out error by Rockers' shortstop Tyler Ladendorf, moving Zach Sullivan, pinch-running for Beltre, to third base.
But Bradford nailed down his second save when he retired Scott Kelly on a fly ball to the warning track in left field for the final out.
Charleston got a stellar start out of Kevin Herget, who allowed one run (on Weil's first home run in the bottom of the sixth) on six hits in six innings. Herget walked one and struck out eight.
High Point starter Jheyson Manzueta was nearly as effective, allowing one run on five hits in five innings. The win went to Rockers reliever Adam Choplick (1-0), who pitched a scoreless eighth inning.
Charleston took a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth when Beltre hit a ground-rule double with one out and scored on an RBI single by Gonzalez.
After an off day Monday, the Dirty Birds continue their road trip Tuesday with the start of a three-game set at Lexington, Kentucky, against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes.
Saturday's game
Dirty Birds 7, Rockers 3: Charleston used three home runs and a solid outing from starting pitcher Jose Mesa Jr. to defeat High Point Saturday night.
Nick Longhi hit his team-leading third home run of the season in the first inning, Miles Williams hit a solo shot for his second of the year in the fifth inning and Juan Perez went deep in the ninth, his second homer of the season, to provide the power for Charleston. Kelly had three RBIs for the Dirty Birds.
Mesa (2-0) went six innings, allowing one run on six hits to pick up the win. The Dirty Birds' bullpen yielded single runs to High Point in the seventh and eighth innings before Wilson pitched a scoreless ninth.
Charleston jumped out to a 6-0 lead after five innings. Kelly got the first run home on a ground out before Longhi's home run made it 2-0 Birds in the top of the first.
Gonzalez made it 3-0 with an RBI grounder in the second inning and a two-run single by Kelly in the third upped the lead to 5-0.
Seymour, Perez, Longhi and Gonzalez all had two hits for Charleston, which outhit High Point 11-9.
Quincy Latimore had two home runs for the Rockers, giving him four on the season.