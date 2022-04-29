High Point Rockers down Dirty Birds 6-3 Staff report Apr 29, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Charleston Dirty Birds surrendered three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning as they dropped a 6-3 decision to the High Point Rockers Friday evening at Truist Point Stadium.The Dirty Birds fall to 5-3 while the Rockers move to 6-2.High Point's Quincy Latimore and Zander Wiel each drove in a run in the first inning and Jay Gonzalez plated another run in the second to stake the Rockers to an early 3-0 lead.Charleston's Connor Justus helped the Dirty Birds trim the deficit in the top of the fifth with his first home run of the season, a solo shot to left-center field.But the Rockers responded in the bottom of the frame as Latimore hit a sacrifice fly to bring in Gonzalez, and Ben Aklinski smacked a two-run double to put High Point up 6-1.The Dirty Birds rallied for two runs in the top of the ninth when Justus hit a two-out, two-run double to score Anfernee Seymour and Juan Carlos Perez, but would get no closer. Justus finished 2 for 4 with a home run, a double, and three RBIs and Perez went 2 for 4 with a triple to lead Charleston.Dominic DeMasi (1-1) suffered the loss on the mound, allowing six runs on 10 hits and striking out three against two walks.High Point touched up the Charleston pitching staff for 12 hits on the evening.The Rockers' Brady Lail (1-1) earned the win, striking out nine and yielding just one run on three hits in seven innings.High Point and Charleston continue their series Saturday, with the final game set for Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags High Point Connor Justus Baseball Sport Jay Gonzalez Run Charleston Juan Carlos Perez Inning Trending Now Articles ArticlesRyan Pritt: Softball sectionals should be amazingPublic Energy Authority considers value of extending life of coal-fired plants and creating new life for energy storage9 running for Kanawha school board in May 10 electionDavid McMahon: WV should regulate elephants (Opinion)Coach on Wague: ‘The sky is the limit for him'Prep track: Winfield distance relay sets record at AA Tudor's meetOpioid trial continues with testimony from pain management specialistNew York-based firm acquires industrial property in HuntingtonDear Abby: In-laws offer sweet deal for home ... with a catchPharmaceutical manufacturers' marketing, compliance practices focus of opioid trial Thursday