Charleston's Anfernee Seymour (6) gets sandwiched between Southern Maryland catcher Joe DeLuca (right) and pitcher McKenzie Mills (left) while trying to score on a wild pitch. Mills ran home to take the throw but got called for obstruction when DeLuca kept the ball and tried to tag Seymour, who was called safe at home in the fifth inning of the Dirty Birds' 10-3 loss Monday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.
Southern Maryland jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the third inning and cruised to a 10-3 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds Monday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park.
Joe DeLuca paced Southern Maryland's 18-hit attack, going 4 for 5 with four RBIs coming on a pair of two-run home runs in the second and third innings off Charleston starter Jose Mesa Jr. (4-3), who was tagged for eight runs on 10 hits in four innings.
Michael Baca went 3 for 5 with a solo home run for Southern Maryland (25-9) and Alex Crosby also went 3 for 5 for the Blue Crabs.
Charleston (15-19) got on the board on an RBI single by Juan Carlos Perez in the bottom of the third. Perez had another run-scoring hit in the fifth and the Dirty Birds' final run came later in the fifth when Anfernee Seymour came across on a wild pitch by Southern Maryland starter McKenzie Mills (4-1), who got the win after allowing three runs on six hits in five innings.
Seymour and Scott Burcham had two-hit games for Charleston, which hits the road for two three-game series this week, starting Tuesday night at High Point.