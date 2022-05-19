Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Charleston Dirty Birds rallied late to force extra innings but fell 10-9 to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in 11 innings Thursday night.

The Dirty Birds (12-13) trailed 8-3 in the ninth inning but rallied to score five runs to tie the game and force extra innings.

Engel Beltre got the rally started for Charleston with an RBI single, Yovan Gonzalez singled to drive in two runs, and the big blow came on a two-run homer by Scott Burcham to tie the game.

Neither team scored in the 10th inning and the Dirty Birds plated a run in the top of the 11th on a sacrifice fly by Gonzalez.

However, Kentucky was able to score two runs in the bottom half of the 11th to earn the walk-off win. The first run scored on an error and Anderson Miller drove in the winning run with an RBI single.

Gonzalez had three RBIs for the Dirty Birds and Beltre went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs.

Charleston continues its long road swing when the Dirty Birds travel to play the Gastonia Honey Hunters for a three-game series starting Friday.

