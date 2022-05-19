Kentucky edges Dirty Birds 10-9 in 11 innings Staff report May 19, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Charleston Dirty Birds rallied late to force extra innings but fell 10-9 to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in 11 innings Thursday night.The Dirty Birds (12-13) trailed 8-3 in the ninth inning but rallied to score five runs to tie the game and force extra innings.Engel Beltre got the rally started for Charleston with an RBI single, Yovan Gonzalez singled to drive in two runs, and the big blow came on a two-run homer by Scott Burcham to tie the game.Neither team scored in the 10th inning and the Dirty Birds plated a run in the top of the 11th on a sacrifice fly by Gonzalez.However, Kentucky was able to score two runs in the bottom half of the 11th to earn the walk-off win. The first run scored on an error and Anderson Miller drove in the winning run with an RBI single.Gonzalez had three RBIs for the Dirty Birds and Beltre went 3 for 4 and drove in two runs.Charleston continues its long road swing when the Dirty Birds travel to play the Gastonia Honey Hunters for a three-game series starting Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Yovan Gonzalez Extra Innings Baseball Sport Engel Beltre Kentucky Run Charleston Inning Trending Now Articles ArticlesDem 2 Brothers opening location in downtown CharlestonMineral interest owners sue Gov. Justice over new forced oil and gas well unitization lawPrep softball: Hoover's Grayson Buckner lives up to lofty legacyRecounts in at-large, Ward 8 city council races to take place TuesdayOff the Hook Xtreme Fishing Lake opens in Scott DepotStevenson brings experience, leadership to WVUMarshall basketball: Slay resigns as Herd assistantRyan Pritt: SSAC faults in tennis scoring systemPrep track: Hurricane, Huntington look to make noise in Class AAA state meetChambers sees parallels between Brown, Coach K