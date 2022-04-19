Kevin Herget considers it an honor to be tabbed as the Charleston Dirty Birds’ starting pitcher for the season-opening game against the Staten Island Ferry Hawks at 6:35 p.m. Thursday at Appalachian Power Park.
He also sees it as a steppingstone in his bid to get back into affiliated baseball.
“It’s an honor, for sure, to come here and be able to start that first game,” said the 31-year-old right-hander. “I know if I want to get back into affiliated ball it was going to be in [independent] ball, so I’m here to get a job done.”
Herget, a New Jersey native, has spent eight seasons in minor-league baseball since he was selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2013 Major League Baseball draft. He reached as high as Class AAA, most recently with the Cleveland Indians’ AAA affiliate in Columbus, Ohio, where he went 7-5 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 games, including seven starts, in 2021. He struck out 85 in 80 innings.
When Cleveland released Herget after the 2021 season, he fielded several offers from independent teams. One of them was from Dirty Birds first-year manager Billy Horn.
“I liked a lot about all the things he talked about,” Herget said, “and that’s how I ended up here. I wanted to stay on the East Coast, and Billy reached out to me.”
Most of Herget’s career was spent coming out of the bullpen, making just 48 starts out of his 259 games at all levels of the minor leagues.
He showed he can handle the starter’s role, though, with the Cardinals’ Class AAA team in Memphis in 2018, when he went 9-11 with a 4.61 ERA in a team-high 22 starts. He worked 138 2/3 innings and struck out 121.
Herget’s pitching repertoire features a fastball and change-up while mixing in the occasional curveball and slider.
“I’d say my fastball and change-up have been my bread and butter throughout my career,” he said.
Although he’s been picked to head the Dirty Birds’ rotation, Herget said he retains a lot of the mentality of a relief pitcher.
“I like to work pretty quick, ready to go with a quick little delivery,” said the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder. “I’m not a big flashy guy, I just like to attack hitters like I would out of the bullpen. That’s kind of my mindset.”
Herget said he’s been preparing for the starter’s role since being signed by Charleston over the winter.
“I threw a lot to get ready,” he said. “The biggest thing for me going into a season is knowing what role I have. When I knew I was gonna be a starter, volume [number of pitches] and building up [endurance] have been my biggest thing.
“I’m good for a full hundred-plus pitches if I need to right now, and that’s because I spent a lot of the offseason building up to that point.”
To his point, Herget threw four innings of the Dirty Birds’ exhibition win Saturday.
There will be added emphasis on starting pitchers going deeper into games in the Atlantic League season. The so-called double-hook rule, introduced into the league in 2021, called for a team to lose its designated hitter when the starting pitcher was replaced, but that rule has been amended for the 2022 season, when teams can retain their DH if the starting pitcher lasts at least five innings.
Herget said it’s not a big deal either way.
“I can’t say there’s any added pressure to it because as a starter in my career I’ve done a pretty good job of going long [into games],” he said. “I’ve always been pretty efficient in the way I go about my business and be able go throw a hundred pitches in five-plus innings, so I can’t say that’s a really big issue for me.”