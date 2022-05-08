Lexington's J.J. Hoover and Austin Adams pitched a combined shutout as the Legends defeated the Charleston Dirty Birds 2-0 Sunday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Hoover (2-1) allowed six hits while blanking the Birds through eight innings, and Adams allowed one hit in the ninth to earn his fourth save of the season.
Lexington evened its record at 8-8, salvaging the finale of the three-game series. Charleston, which swept the Legends in a Saturday doubleheader, fell to 9-7.
The Legends got both of their runs in the top of the third off Charleston starter Jordan Stephens (0-1) when Nate Thompson and Dominic Bethancourt hit back-to-back home runs. Stephens allowed only one other hit in his seven innings, walking none and striking out eight. Ryan Lawlor struck out four in the final two frames, giving Charleston pitchers 12 strikeouts against zero walks.
The Dirty Birds' best scoring chances came in the bottom of the third, when singles by Scott Kelly and Anfernee Seymour put two aboard, and in the bottom of the eight, when Tyler Blaum hit a two-out triple but was stranded at third base.
Despite being shut out, Charleston outhit Lexington 7-4. The Legends, though, turned three double plays in the infield to keep the Dirty Birds at bay.
Kelly and Blaum each had two hits for Charleston, while Courtney Hawkins accounted for half of Lexington's hits, going 2 for 4.
After a day off Monday, the Dirty Birds hit the road for a 12-game, two-week road trip, their longest of the season, with three-game stops at High Point (Tuesday through Thursday), Southern Maryland (Friday through Sunday), Kentucky (May 17-19) and Gastonia (May 20-22).
Saturday's late game
Dirty Birds 4, Legends 0: Four Charleston pitchers combined for a seven-inning one-hit shutout and Juan Carlo Perez hit a three-run home run to lead the Dirty Birds over the Lexington Legends, completing a doubleheader sweep.
Charleston starter Derrick Adams (1-0) pitched four shutout innings and Andrew Keefer, Walker Weickel and Tyler Wilson each followed with hitless innings in the nightcap.
The only Lexington hit was a single by Boog Powell off Adams leading off the third inning.
Charleston scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the fourth. Seymour got the Dirty Birds on the board with an RBI single and Perez followed with his fourth home run of the season, a three-run blast.