LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Lexington Legends smacked five home runs, including four in a seven-run third inning, in a 10-3 win over the Charleston Dirty Birds in the deciding game of the South Atlantic League South Division playoffs Wednesday night at Lexington Legends Ballpark.
The win in the best-of-three division series sends the Legends to the Atlantic League championship series, where they'll face the Long Island Ducks in a best-of-five showdown starting Friday night in Central Islip, New York.
Lexington jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first, two scoring on Denis Phipps off Charleston starter and losing pitcher Arik Sikula.
The Legends pulled away in the seven-run third inning, getting a solo home run from Brandon Phillips, a two-run shot by Jose Briceno, Phipps' second home run of the game and a three-run blast by Tillman Pugh, putting Lexington ahead 10-3.
Charleston joined in the home run parade for all three of its runs, getting two solo shots from Dario Pizzano in the second and fourth inning and one from Olmo Rosario in the eighth.
Sikula, the Dirty Birds' Pitcher of the Year for his staff-leading 11 wins and 4.35 ERA, was touched for four of Lexington home runs. He allowed eight runs (five earned) and eight hits in 21/3 innings.
Lexington's Zac Westcott earned the win after allowing two runs on five hits in seven innings.
Phipps, whose two-run home run gave Lexington its winning margin in the Legends' 6-5 win in Tuesday's game, finished the series with three round-trippers. The Legends jacked out eight home runs against Charleston, all coming at Legends Ballpark.
Rosario matched Phipps with three home runs in the series, while Pizzano had two and Jimmy Paredes one.
LONG ISLAND WINS NORTH: The Ducks advanced by hanging on for a 5-4 win Wednesday night in Waldorf, Maryland.
Long Island jumped out to a 4-0 lead after three innings against Southern Maryland starter Daryl Thompson, who went 16-3 during the regular season.
Southern Maryland had two-run innings in the fifth and sixth to cut Long Island's lead to 5-4, but that's how it ended.
Ducks starter Joe Iorio got the win after allowing four runs on seven hits in 52/3 innings and Rob Griswold earned the save with two shutout innings.
Chris Shaw had a home run for Long Island and LeDarious Clark went deep for Southern Maryland.
The first two games in the championship series will be played Friday and Saturday in New York, with the remainder of the showdown scheduled for Lexington starting Monday.