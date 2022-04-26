The Charleston Dirty Birds suffered their first loss of the 2022 Atlantic League season, dropping a 7-5 decision to the Long Island Ducks Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
L.J. Mazzilli's solo home run in the top of the eighth broke a 5-5 tie and Long Island (3-1) added a run on a sacrifice fly to set the final score.
The Dirty Birds (4-1), who swept a season-opening four-game series from the Staten Island FerryHawks, fell behind 3-0 after two innings but used the long ball to take a brief lead.
Miles Williams got Charleston on the board in the bottom of the fourth with a solo home run, then the Dirty Birds took the lead with a four-run fifth inning. Juan Perez had an RBI single before Nick Longhi's three-run home run put Charleston ahead 5-3.
Long Island tied it at 5-all in the top of the sixth on a two-run home run by Sam Travis, and the Ducks went ahead to stay in the 8th on Mazzilli's home run off Justin Miller (0-1), who took the loss.
Dirty Birds starter Kevin Herget lasted six innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on five hits. He struck out five and walked two.
Long Island's Anderson DeLeon (1-0), who retired all seven batters he faced, got the win in relief of starter Akeel Morris. Tyler Webb pitched the ninth inning to pick up his second save for the Ducks.
The second game of the three-game series is set for 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, and the Dirty Birds close out their seven-game season-opening home stand with a 10:35 a.m. start against Long Island Thursday.