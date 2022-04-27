Nick Longhi belted a 1-1 pitch over the fence in center field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth to give the Charleston Dirty Birds a 6-5 walk-off win over the Long Island Ducks Wednesday night at Appalachian Power Park.
Longhi's second home run of the season capped a comeback win in which Charleston (5-1) entered the ninth inning trailing 5-4.
Anfernee Seymour got the inning started with a leadoff double and scored on Scott Kelly's RBI single up the middle, tying the score at 5. After Juan Carlo Perez grounded into a double play, Longhi delivered the game winner off Long Island's Tyler Webb (0-1).
Kit Scheetz (2-0) got the win after pitching two scoreless innings of relief for Charleston.
Long Island (3-2) never trailed until the walk-off finish. The Ducks scored single runs in the first four innings off Dirty Birds starter Jordan Stephens, who allowed four runs (three earned) on four hits with two walks and two strikeouts in five innings. Rusney Castillo provided Long Island with a 1-0 lead with a first-inning home run.
The Dirty Birds got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third when Perez and Longhi delivered RBI doubles. Another two-spot for Charleston in the bottom of the sixth, courtesy of Mike Hart's two-run triple, tied to score at 4.
Long Island missed a big scoring opportunity in the top of the sixth when Sam Travis, Joe DeCarlo and Daniel Fields greeted Stephen Chamblee, pitching in relief of Stephens, with base hits.
But on Fields' single to right, Charleston's Mike Williams threw out Travis at home, with Yovany Gonzalez applying the tag for the inning's first out. Chamblee then retired the next two Long Island batters to quell the threat.
The Ducks reclaimed the lead on an RBI single by DeCarlo in the top of the seventh before Scheetz pitched his two scoreless innings to set up the Dirty Birds' ninth-inning comeback.
Longhi added a single to finish 3 for 5 on the night while Seymour, Perez and Connor Justus had two hits apiece.
The teams will have a quick turnaround for the finale of the three-game series with a scheduled 10:35 a.m. start Thursday. After that, the Dirty Birds head out for their first road trip of the season, with three games at High Point (Friday through Sunday) and three more in Lexington against the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes (Tuesday through Thursday).