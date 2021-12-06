The Charleston Dirty Birds will have a new manager for the 2022 Atlantic League of Professional Baseball season.
Mark Minicozzi, who managed the Dirty Birds to the Atlantic League playoffs in the team’s inaugural season in the independent baseball league, will take over the as-yet-unnamed Kentucky team that will play its home games in Lexington.
The Dirty Birds, meanwhile, announced on Twitter Monday that the team will reveal the name of their new manager Tuesday.
Minicozzi said the Dirty Birds’ new manager will be Billy Horn, who has served as bench coach and director of player procurement for the Atlantic League’s High Point Rockers for the past two seasons. That hiring is expected to be confirmed by the Dirty Birds Tuesday.
After his team finished with the league’s worst record (22-38) in the first half of the 2021 season, Minicozzi guided the West Virginia Power — rebranded as the Charleston Dirty Birds late in the season — to the league’s best record (36-24) in the second half, earning a spot in the Atlantic League playoffs.
“Having the best record in the league by a large margin in the second half and getting to the playoffs was exciting,” said Minicozzi, who served his first stint as a professional manager in 2021.
Before the start of the best-of-three South Division playoff series against the Lexington Legends, Minicozzi and five of his players received positive tests for COVID-19, sidelining them for the postseason.
In the first game of the playoffs against the Legends, Minicozzi directed the Dirty Birds, via text messages with his players, to a thrilling 3-2 win in 13 innings at Appalachian Power Park.
When the series shifted to Lexington for games two and three, the Legends defeated the Dirty Birds 6-5 and 10-3 to advance to the Atlantic League championship series, where Lexington defeated the Long Island Ducks 3-1 in the best-of-five series to claim the league title.
Minicozzi, who said he is fully recovered from COVID, said that besides making the playoffs, one of the things of which he’s most proud is the fact that 13 players signed by the Power/Dirty Birds subsequently signed with Major League Baseball-affiliated teams.
“It was awesome to get the opportunity in Charleston,” Minicozzi said. “I love West Virginia, I had a great time there.”
Minicozzi was hired as the Power’s manager before the 2021 season by his childhood friend, Andy Shea, who now has primary ownership shares for three Atlantic League teams — Lexington, Charleston and the expansion Kentucky team. With the Staten Island Ferry Hawks and Kentucky joining in 2022, the Atlantic League is expanding from eight to 10 teams. The Kentucky team is serving as a placeholder team until the 2023 season, when Hagerstown, Maryland, will join the Atlantic League.
Now Minicozzi takes over the Lexington-based Kentucky team, which will share its home stadium with the Legends.
Minicozzi said he and Shea became friends “when we were 13 or 14 years old when we started playing baseball together” in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia suburb.
“We grew up together very close friends and stayed good friends to this day,” Minicozzi said. “Now, with me going to Lexington, our families can be closer.”
Minicozzi said the Dirty Birds franchise should remain a contender for an Atlantic League championship, thanks largely to the work done by team President Chuck Domino.
“Having a guy like Chuck in Charleston, that team’s not going to miss a beat,” Minicozzi said. “That team’s in good hands. There should be a huge base of the guys that were there last year coming back to Charleston.
“I’ll be rooting for them when we’re not playing them.”