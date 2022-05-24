Rockers jump on Dirty Birds early, win 9-5 Staff report May 24, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Charleston Dirty Birds allowed runs in each of the first three innings in dropping a 9-5 Atlantic League decision to the High Point Rockers Tuesday night at Appalachian Power Park.The loss drops the Dirty Birds to 13-16 on the season. High Point improves to 21-8 and haswon six straight games.The Rockers jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, scoring a run in the first inning and three more in the second.Charleston got right back in the game with a pair of runs in the bottom of the second inning, but that was as close as the Dirty Birds would get the rest of the game.The bottom of the Dirty Birds lineup did the most damage as No. 8 hitter Engel Beltre had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs. No. 6 batter Anfernee Seymour collected two hits.Charleston pitcher Jose Mesa Jr. had a rare bad start, going just four innings, allowing seven hits and six earned runs. His earned run average jumped to 3.21 as he fell to 4-2.The teams will play game two of a three-game series on Wednesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 at Appalachian Power Park. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.