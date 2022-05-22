GASTONIA, N.C. -- Scott Kelly hit his first home run of the year, a ninth-inning grand slam, and starting pitcher Kit Scheetz was nearly untouchable as the Charleston Dirty Birds defeated the Gastonia Honey Hunters 8-1 Sunday at CaroMont Health Park.
Scheetz allowed just one hit in seven innings to improve to 4-0 and lower his earned-run average to 1.01, helping Charleston snap a four-game losing streak.
The Dirty Birds (13-15) completed their two-week, 12-game road trip -- their longest of the season -- with a 4-8 record. After a day off Monday, Charleston returns to Appalachian Park Tuesday night to start a seven-game home stand, starting with games Tuesday through Thursday against the High Point Rockers.
The Dirty Birds took the lead for good with two runs in the top of the second. Alfredo Gonzalez put Charleston on the board with an RBI single and Engle Beltre added a run-scoring ground out. Nick Longhi added RBI grounders in the sixth and eighth innings to put the Dirty Birds up 4-0.
Scheetz, who walked three and struck out four, allowed a first-inning single to Gastonia's Jack Reinheimer and held the Honey Hunters hitless for the rest of his seven-inning stint.
Gastonia's run came in the bottom of the eighth when Jake Skole hit a solo home run off Charleston reliever Walker Weickel, cutting the Dirty Birds' lead to 4-1.
Kelly removed all the suspense in the top of the ninth when his grand slam cleared the fence in left-center field.
Juan Carlos Perez had a big day at the plate for Charleston, going 3 for 5 with a single, double and triple.