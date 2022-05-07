Miles Williams clubbed a three-run home run to highlight a five-run fifth inning and lead the Charleston Dirty Birds to a 7-3 win over the Lexington Legends in the first game of an Atlantic League doubleheader Saturday at Appalachian Power Park.
The seven-inning win improved Charleston's record to 8-6 while Lexington dropped to 7-7. The teams were scheduled for a second seven-inning game Saturday night.
The teams were tied at 2 when Charleston's Scott Kelly singled and scored on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Connor Justus. Juan Carlo Perez followed with a single, stole second and scored on a base hit by Yovan Gonzalez, giving the Dirty Birds a 4-2 lead.
That set up Williams' third home run of the season, also scoring Nick Longhi, who had walked, and Gonzalez.
That made a winner of Charleston starter Jose Mesa Jr. (3-0), who allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. Mesa walked two and struck out eight.
Lexington led early, going up 2-0 in the top of the first on a two-run double by Jose Briceno. Charleston answered with two runs in the bottom of the third on an Anfernee Seymour RBI double and a sacrifice fly by Justus.
The Legends pulled closer with two runs in the top of the seventh on Courtney Hawkins' Atlantic League-leading eighth home run of the season.
Gonzalez finished 3 for 3 with a walk, hiking his batting average to .325. Kelly (2 for 4) was the only other Charleston player with multiple hits.
The finale of the weekend series is set for 5:05 p.m. Sunday at Appalachian Power Park.