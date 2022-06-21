This past week, I spent a day on the water with a dear friend of mine who operates an inshore fishing guide service along the coast of North Carolina. He specializes in finding and positioning his boat so that his guests have a chance of catching fish such as redfish, speckled trout, and flounder, and to be truthful, he is extremely good at his job.
In between catching fish, we discussed the normal things such as life, kids, and how his business is doing. There is nothing new about our conversation except for after a decade of fishing together, our kids are older and so are we. The conversation generally picks up where it left off the year before and almost always involves fishing or turkey hunting – we share a love for those passions.
His guide service is strong, mostly with the help of repeat customers, who book every year a day on the water with the true professional. The only difference in our conversation this year was the fact that two major things have happened over the last couple of years – more people are enjoying the out-of-doors especially fishing and fishing gear is harder to locate and there are simply not as many brand choices available to pick from.
As an outfitter, he relies on his gear to ensure the utmost experience for his guests. From rods and reels, fishing line and even things like hooks are important for anyone who fishes but especially those who choose to make a living doing so.
His main advice for me and others is to always be on the lookout for gear. If you see it available and have the means, buy it right then. Buying say, 2000 hooks at a time seems silly until you don’t have enough to get you through the season. And there is nothing worse as a fishing guide, then to have to spend a much-needed day off the water scrambling to locate gear.
With his words in my mind, I went searching for hunting and fishing industry news and I found a recent report published by the market research experts at Southwick and Associates that might shed some light on the supply chain issues hunters and anglers have been facing the last couple of years.
According to the report, 2021 continued to challenge outdoor businesses with various demand and supply-side issues. To help businesses understand the size of the retail markets, Southwick Associates has released two reports, one covering the more than $27 billion hunting, recreational shooting, and personal protection market and the other covering the $10 billion sportfishing market.
Overall sales of products outside of firearms and ammunition increased 7% in value, with units remaining relatively stable with 2020. Firearm sales flattened in the latter part of the year but were still at historically high levels only exceeded by 2020 when inventory had not yet been depleted. Fishing tackle sales continued at high levels and if not for logistics issues, would have been higher.
“Many of the demand and supply challenges presented in 2020 continued into 2021,” said Nancy Bacon, Vice President at Southwick Associates. “Consumers responded by substituting favored but scarce brands with others that were available while still maintaining high levels of demand. These new market size reports will help businesses better understand the new operating environment and the impact on key products.”
The new reports, one covering the hunting and recreational shooting equipment market and the other covering the sportfishing equipment market, are available from Southwick Associates. For more information on Southwick’s market size reports and to view a sample report, visit www.southwickassociates.com.