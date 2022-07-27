Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Photo: antlerless deer hunting opportunities
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is accepting applications to hunt in limited permit areas during the 2022 antlerless deer season.

 Chris Ellis | For HD Media

There is a current trend in the hunting world of folks wanting to experience firsthand a true public-land, do-it-yourself-style type of hunt.

I witness my son and his hunting buddies talking about hiking deep into public lands and carving out a week of hunting and camping out of their cars. In fact, my son harvested a wild turkey this spring on a piece of public ground, and, according to him, he had a blast sleeping in his truck, eating out of a cooler, and hiking into the hunting grounds.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

