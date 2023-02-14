Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Submitted Photo - West Virginia Department of CommerceBlack Bear Kent Mason (2).jpg
A black bear.

 Kent Mason | West Virginia Department of Commerce

The cool thing about being a hands-on participant in wildlife conservation is that at the end of a season, we get issued a report card on how we did.

The report gives us overall harvest data, but, like most things in life, there is almost always a back story. Things can sometimes vary year over year which can cause fluctuations to the report card – hunter participation numbers (up or down), environmental conditions, such as wild foods available during the season, and of course, weather conditions that occurred during the season. Also, wildlife professionals can alter opportunities for hunters based on their management objectives and goals for that particular game animal species.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

