Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

This past week, I left my West Virginia home to travel to Las Vegas to attend the annual SHOT Show.

The SHOT Show (SHOT stands for Shooting, Hunting, and Outdoor Trade) is the largest and most comprehensive trade show for all professionals involved with the shooting sports, hunting, outdoor and law enforcement industries. This year’s event is the 45th annual SHOT Show. The first SHOT Show was in 1979 in St. Louis. This was the 24th SHOT Show in Las Vegas. No other city has hosted more SHOT Shows, and Las Vegas has been home to the show continuously since 2010.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.