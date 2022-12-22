Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Jacob Dotson.jpeg
Jacob Dotson is a young bladesmith from Mount Lookout, West Virginia.

 Submitted photo

I will admit it publicly. I have fallen for the binge-watching craze, again. When the weather is warm and the sun is out longer and later in the day, I have no need for much streaming.

Honestly, I don’t have the time or the desire. But when the weather is cold and it gets dark before dinner time, the long evenings indoors I find is the perfect setting to watch hunting shows, cooking shows, and the one that has me glued to the screen — knife building competitions.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.

