Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Smallmouth bass on the New River.JPG

Sometimes, you simply must go fishing when the opportunity arises, the weather cooperates and the water is, well, perfect.

In late summer, when Mother Nature begins to give us a preview of the upcoming season change, with its cooler mornings and evenings, I am reminded of the Elk River.

Stories you might like