Several years ago, I wrote a column about a box turtle survey. Our West Virginia Division of Natural Resources was simply asking for help from those of us who spend time in the wilds of West Virginia.
In short, the survey’s goal, with the public’s help as citizen science volunteers, was to better understand the distribution and threats to this species of conservation interest. They asked and we listened, and the initiative took off and was well-received.
Now our WVDNR is asking for our assistance to learn more about another species — the distribution of hellbenders and mudpuppies. The WVDNR has launched a citizen science project to track sightings of these important but declining salamanders around the state.
The project, which will take two years to complete, gives anglers, science enthusiasts and members of the public a chance to help WVDNR biologists map the distribution of hellbenders and mudpuppies and protect these unique amphibians and their habitats.
In case you were curious, hellbenders and mudpuppies are the only two fully aquatic salamanders native to West Virginia. Neither species is poisonous nor venomous, and they eat mainly crayfish, worms and insects, but occasionally eat small minnows or other smaller amphibians. Hellbenders and mudpuppies have not been shown to negatively impact sportfish populations.
“While hellbenders and mudpuppies might look fearsome and strange, these salamanders are harmless to humans and sportfish populations and play a big part in keeping our waterways healthy,” project leader Kevin Oxenrider said. “As we track sightings over the next two years, we want to encourage everyone to keep their eyes open, report their sightings and help us protect these important salamanders and their habitats for future generations.”
Here’s how it works. Anglers and members of the public who see a hellbender or mudpuppy in their local waterway or inadvertently catch one while fishing can report their sighting to the WVDNR by completing a short questionnaire, which includes questions about the date and location of the observation. Submitting a photo is encouraged. To learn more about the survey, visit WVdnr.gov/hellbender-mudpuppy-survey.
“Every observation counts,” Oxenrider said. “You don’t have to be an angler to participate.”
Anglers who inadvertently hook a hellbender or mudpuppy should immediately release the animal into the water by cutting the line as close to the hook as possible or extracting the hook (taking care to remove the barb with pliers before extracting). State law prohibits the possession or taking of a hellbender or mudpuppy.
Releasing them immediately has never been a problem for me at all. In fact, on the banks of the Elk River of my youth, my brother and I enjoyed fishing for catfish regularly. Our go-to place was a fishing spot on a remote section of the river near our family’s fishing camp. With propane lanterns, an assortment of the latest and greatest catfish baits and a couple of heavy-action bass rods, we would sit in the dark and prepare for our rods to bend, announcing the hooking of a fine, channel cat.
But that was not always the result, and the fish didn’t always go by our plan. In fact, once we had our bait robbed several times in a row, or even worse, we hooked and landed a mudpuppy, we were done. Fishing in the dark was spooky enough, but throw in a fearful-looking critter that we honestly had no clue if it was harmful or harmless, and packing it in for the night was an easy decision for us.
The next time I catch one, at least I can feel good about reporting my catch in the name of science. I can’t promise that I won’t get the heebie-jeebies.
Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.