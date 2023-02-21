Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Several years ago, I wrote a column about a box turtle survey. Our West Virginia Division of Natural Resources was simply asking for help from those of us who spend time in the wilds of West Virginia.

In short, the survey’s goal, with the public’s help as citizen science volunteers, was to better understand the distribution and threats to this species of conservation interest. They asked and we listened, and the initiative took off and was well-received.

Chris Ellis is a veteran of the outdoors industry. His book “Hunting, Fishing and Family from The Hills of West Virginia” is available at www.wvbookco.com. Contact him at chris@elliscom.net.