A lot can change in a short amount of time — perspective, priorities and career goals among them.
Such is the case for Christian Brand, a former Capital and Marshall standout golfer who turned pro in 2012.
Brand has made a valiant attempt since to earn a living as a touring professional, highlighted by 67 starts on the Korn Ferry Tour and a couple of appearances in the Greenbrier Classic. Yet now, at 32 years old and after recently becoming a father for the first time, Brand has decided that home is where his heart is. However, that certainly doesn’t mean he’s leaving golf for good.
Brand is on the short list of contenders as he returns to play the 87th West Virginia Open held on the Cobb Course at the Resort at Glade Springs. That tournament, to be played Tuesday through Thursday, will mark Brand’s first appearance in the event since 2016. It’s an event he won in 2014 and 2015, with the first coming on the Cobb.
Brand’s absence from the tournament in recent years has come as a result of his focus on touring nationally, but it’s a life he said he’s ready to leave behind for good.
“I missed earning status by one shot at [Qualifying] school, so that was a downer,” Brand said. “But I wasn’t real happy on the road anymore. I wanted to be home. West Virginia is home. It’s where my wife is and now it’s where my kid is.”
Currently, Brand is pursuing a license in insurance sales and plans to stay in the area. That decision could lead to quite a duel over the coming years between him and 11-time champion David Bradshaw, who is 37.
His return certainly stirs the drink a bit for an event that Bradshaw has dominated in recent years. Bradshaw has won four Opens in a row and a fifth would move him within five of Sam Snead.
Though the two could be on a collision course for years to come, Brand stopped short of calling it a possible rivalry.
“Here’s the deal — David Bradshaw is a great player, I have to play well to beat him and he knows he has to play well to beat me,” Brand said. “It’s not as much a rivalry as it is just go out and try to win the golf tournament. You can’t take anything away from a lot of these other guys either, there’s still a lot of guys that can win this thing. But he’s the man to beat, I mean he’s won what, 11 times now? So we’ll just have to see if someone can put a little pressure on him and see what happens.”
Brand is correct in pointing to the number of possible contenders as a field stocked full of threats will converge on Tuesday.
About the only name missing is that of Jonathan Clark, a two-time winner (2001, 2012) who is in the process of regaining amateur status.
“The number of players that are exempt that have committed to this event is incredible,” West Virginia Golf Association executive director Brad Ullman said. “This is one of the best fields we’ve had in a long time.”
Further clouding things is the health of Bradshaw, who will be playing with a torn ACL and MCL stemming from a skiing accident in February. He’s set to have surgery next month and though he said the injury doesn’t affect his swing, 54 holes over three grueling days should certainly provide quite a test.
Then, there’s the golf course itself and the weather. The Cobb Course is a bit soggy as the area has been hammered with rain in the last week. Further rain is in the forecast and while wet conditions could make greens more receptive, it also hinders run-out in the fairway, meaning big hitters could have an even bigger advantage.
Though the course is long, Brand said an even bigger onus will be put on positioning, especially on the Cobb’s massive green complexes.
“I don’t think of Glade as necessarily a driver’s golf course, it’s more about position from the fairway and on the green,” Brand said. “The biggest thing about Glade is all of the fingers and area that jut out around the greens and the different hole locations they can use. So, it really comes down to two things — you need to putt really well and especially lag putt well from long distances and you need to be in the correct sections of the green.”
As the WVGA prepares to put on one of its two biggest events of the year, the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic continues to loom over everything. The WVGA has successfully run a few state championships already — including the Junior Match Play which wrapped up on Saturday — but Ullman continued to stress the importance of precaution. An email was sent to all of the participants on Thursday highlighting the continued efforts to practice social distancing while on the course and stressing that penalties could occur should players violate any of the enhanced rules.
“The bottom line is, we can’t let our guard down and we’ve been trying to convey that to our golfers the last couple of weeks,” Ullman said. “This thing is still real, and we have to make sure we’re abiding by protocols.
“We need to have it in the back of our minds that we still have to be careful in the areas we touch, whether it’s flag sticks or bunker rakes and we have to continue to prohibit handshaking,” he added. “That’s such a tradition in golf and it can be extremely hard to break those habits.
“But this is the biggest stage in golf in the state of West Virginia right now and there are going to be a lot of eyes on our competition this week. We want to make sure it’s a safe environment. At the end of the day, it isn’t about me and it isn’t about you, it’s about the game of golf in West Virginia. As caretakers, we have to make sure we’re abiding by the proper guidelines.”