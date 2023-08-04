Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Anyone who knows me knows that I absolutely love Mountain East Conference hoops. Basketball is my by far my favorite sport, and I even have a separate Twitter account dedicated to MEC hoops, where I’m known as the Super Fan.

I have seen every men’s and women’s MEC Tournament game, quarterfinal round and beyond -- and before that, the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament -- since 2003, totaling 294 consecutive games.

Christopher Wade covers sports. Follow @cgatorwade and @mec_hoops on Twitter.