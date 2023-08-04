Anyone who knows me knows that I absolutely love Mountain East Conference hoops. Basketball is my by far my favorite sport, and I even have a separate Twitter account dedicated to MEC hoops, where I’m known as the Super Fan.
I have seen every men’s and women’s MEC Tournament game, quarterfinal round and beyond -- and before that, the West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament -- since 2003, totaling 294 consecutive games.
So when the news came out Monday that former WVIAC and current MEC program Alderson Broaddus University would soon be closing its doors due to financial troubles, I was heartbroken.
My first thoughts went out to the AB men’s and women’s basketball teams as well as the Battlers' other athletic programs. Now they no longer are able to compete. I can’t even imagine how crushing that is to them.
It goes so much further than that, though. The athletes, and also the students, now must scramble to find a new home. Alderson Broaddus was set to start a new semester in three weeks. AB is one of the biggest employers in Barbour County, highly affecting faculty and staff.
The Battlers hired an new assistant coach for their men’s basketball team two weeks ago. Two weeks.
I’m bummed for Battlers men's basketball coach Stephen Dye, a former Marsh Fork standout and Hall-of-Famer at Alderson Broaddus. He is no stranger to adversity. His beloved son has dealt with a severe case of infantile scoliosis all his life and has a great cause called Jakobi’s Journey.
I feel for everyone at AB, but being the basketball guy I am, it’s especially troubling to see how it affects the Battlers men’s and women’s basketball teams.
I’m admittedly a huge West Virginia State University hoops fan. I attended WVSU for five years and graduated in 2003. Along the way, the Yellow Jackets began to enjoy great success under coach Bryan Poore.
My love for basketball continued to grow mainly because of State hoops and the WVIAC league they played in. Some of my favorite sports memories still to this day came in the 2000s, where the Yellow Jackets had epic battles and a huge rivalry with Alderson Broaddus.
If, like me, you like to see sports played at the highest level, look no further than the State and AB men’s basketball teams.
From 2002-2008, either the Yellow Jackets or the Battlers won the WVIAC regular-season title. From 2002-2009, the two teams combined to win the WVIAC Tournament title in all but one season.
Alderson Broaddus won the WVIAC regular season title in 2002, 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2007 and the tournament title in 2002, 2003, 2004 and 2008. WVSU won the regular season championship in 2003 and 2008 and the tourney crown in 2005, 2006 and 2009.
The Battlers, under legendary coach Greg Zimmerman, advanced to the NCAA Division II Tournament nine straight seasons from 2002-2010.
As I have gotten older (certainly not going to reveal my age), I am now very nonchalant and pretty emotionless about my sports teams, not really affected much by them winning or losing.
However, during those earlier times, that certainly wasn’t the case. While I admit I loved West Virginia State hoops, I also have to note I despised Alderson Broaddus. If not for the Battlers, the Yellow Jackets would have taken home even more titles.
While I saw great battles between the two teams on the court, I also saw great battles off of it.
I saw players, coaching staffs and even family members have words for each other and almost get into it. I vividly remember once after West Virginia State defeated AB in a tournament game at the Charleston Civic Center, family members from both programs had a shouting match in the back corridor.
Like most people, I love rivalries. Most would say the best include Lakers-Celtics, Michigan-Ohio State or Yankees-Red Sox, among others. But for me, it was State versus Alderson Broaddus. It was that big for me at a time I was most into sports.
After all these years, I finally made it to Philippi to watch a Battlers game for the first time ever at their historic Rex Pyles Arena at the end of last season. I fell in love with the facility, and it became one of my favorite arenas in the league.
I’m a big believer in fate, and it just so happens that Battlers' opponent that day, Feb. 15, 2023, was fittingly none other than West Virginia State. Coincidence? I think not.
I had a goal to attend a basketball game at every MEC school's facility this upcoming MEC hoops season. While I’m so glad I was able to finally see a game at Rex Pyles Arena, I’m sad that Philippi won’t be included on one of those road trips.
I’m sad that’s the last time I saw or will see AB hoops. I’m even sadder for everyone involved at Alderson Broaddus, especially the basketball program. It’s one I will always remember and never, ever forget. Absolutely heartbreaking.