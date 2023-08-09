First, there was the transfer portal.
Next, there was NIL money.
And now?
There’s the rampant revolving door of collegiate conference realignment. Where does this out-of-control merry-go-round stop? Unfortunately, there is no end in sight.
Well, except for the Pac-12, which is now the Pac-4. There definitely is an end in sight for what’s left of that crumbling conference. But otherwise? It’s becoming “another day, another league.”
Ho-hum.
The insanity of this scenario is college athletics is becoming a soap opera in lace-up shoes.
Just look what has happened.
- Big Ten: It began with seven members in 1896. That included Chicago. It originally was named the Western Conference, until Indiana and Iowa joined. Ohio State came on board in 1912 and Michigan State in 1950.
Then, it became a numerical nightmare.
In 1993, Penn State joined the Big Ten as the league’s 11th member. Next, Nebraska joined in 2011, followed by Rutgers and Maryland in 2014.
So, now, it’s the Big 14?
Uh, no.
UCLA and Southern Cal decided to join and more recently, Oregon and Washington came aboard. So, now, the Big Ten has 18 members.
Confused? You ain’t seen nuthin’ yet.
- SEC: It began in 1933 with 10 members, who all remain on board. Remember that number. Then, in 1991, Arkansas and South Carolina joined. Next, Missouri and Texas A&M came aboard in 2012. And, now, Texas and Oklahoma are scheduled to join in 2024.
The SEC now has 16 members.
- Big 12: It is the Johnny-come-lately of the major conferences, being founded in 1994 when the Big Eight and four members of the Southwest Conference merged. Then, West Virginia University joined in 2012.
Next?
It exploded.
When Texas and Oklahoma decided to leave, the Big 12 answered by bringing in Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU for the 2023 season. Next, when the Pac-12 imploded, the Big 12 scarfed up Colorado, Arizona, Arizona State and Utah. That takes the projected membership to 16.
But some of the new West Coast members aren’t so happy with their new home. In fact, Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson said, “I promise I’m not going to Morgantown.”
What a nice guy. Perhaps the Mountaineers should promise not to go to Tempe for any games.
Meanwhile, don’t be surprised if the Big (ahem) 16 invites Gonzaga and UConn to join as basketball-only members.
- ACC: There are the Big Three conferences, and then there’s the Atlantic Coast Conference. Did anybody ever think they would read those words? The ACC is struggling amidst all this conference mayhem. In fact, Florida State has considered leaving to join the SEC.
At any rate, the ACC appears to be in grasping-at-straws mode and might consider inviting Cal, Stanford and SMU to join. That would take membership to 18 – unless the Seminoles leave.
Stay tuned.
Now that we have examined the four big-time conferences and revealed the fact the leagues have no basic math skills – the Big Ten has 18 members and Big 12 has 16 – let’s get down to the nitty-gritty.
This is all about money – first, last and always. That is why the Big Ten and Big 12 went after West Coast schools. It is very lucrative to have member schools playing in every time zone. Just imagine the television money that will generate.
Which is all well and good, but there is one entity that nobody seems to care about or even mention. The fans. It seems attendance doesn’t matter anymore as long as the television dollars come rolling in.
And what about the increasingly excessive travel for athletes? It’s obvious who the biggest winner is in this massive realignment.
The airlines.