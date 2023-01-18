Marshall University’s bench didn’t score during a 73-65 win over Old Dominion Saturday night.
Not a single point.
That concerned some of the Thundering Herd faithful. But did it bother MU coach Danny D’Antoni?
“No,” he replied quickly. “Marshall scored.”
Case closed.
That’s because Marshall’s mantra is team-oriented, not individually driven.
"They have to play good ... the players we put on the floor,” D’Antoni explained. “But the scoring takes a Marshall tone. Playing, like defense and not turning it over, that takes a player."
Jacob Conner, for example, played more than 16 minutes -- 16:12 -- but didn't score. The 6-foot-9 true freshman was 0 for 5 from the floor, including 0 for 3 on 3-pointers, but he also had three rebounds, one steal and a blocked shot.
Then there is 6-10 redshirt freshman Wyatt Fricks. He played 7:50, but was 0 for 1 shooting. However, he also had a rebound and a steal. And, remember, Fricks is coming back from an injury.
"It didn't bother me at all,” D’Antoni said, referring to the bench not contributing any points. “As long as they are playing defense, spreading the floor, making the right passes, making good decisions and fitting in the flow -- whoever scores, scores."
A lot of people don't understand that mindset.
"I know,” D’Antoni replied with a chuckle. “But we still had enough [points]."
That's because Taevion Kinsey scored 24 points, Andrew Taylor added 19 points and Kam Curfman contributed 18 points on six 3-pointers. That's 61 points from just three players. And Obinna Anochili-Killen added eight points and Micah Handlogten chipped in with four.
"The offense was made for wherever it goes,” D’Antoni explained. “It's not pointed at anybody. It doesn't single anybody out. It's energy and, to be honest, the best players end up scoring the points.”
It would be an entirely different matter, however, if the reserve players were coming off the bench and missing easy shots.
"If they miss layups,” D’Antoni said. “If they miss the obvious ones -- you know what I mean? Like Conner ... he had a couple tougher shots; they were quick. He didn't miss anything that should be automatic.
"Now, if they [defenders] leave them and they're wide open, they've got to knock the shot down."
Exactly right.
But remember, even though they didn't score, the bench still made valuable contributions.
"What they're doing is they keep the flow going,” D’Antoni pointed out. “It's the right tempo. They run the right speed. They have the right rhythm for this offense."
They are playing at the same tempo as the five starters.
"That's exactly right,” D’Antoni said. “They play that faster pace."
Marshall’s bench will be important when the Herd takes on Texas State (10-9) at 8 p.m. Thursday in Strahan Arena at San Marcos, Texas.
“They are a tough, hard-nosed team,” D’Antoni said. “They play physical basketball.”
The Bobcats are led by Mason Harrell, 5-9, 145-pound guard, who averages a team-high 16.8 points.
The importance of this game is magnified by the fact MU’s road record is just 3-3. The Herd has losses to Queens, UNC-Greensboro and Georgia Southern.
This will be the first meeting between Marshall and Texas State.