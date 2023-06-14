Imagine having a license to slander.
For all intents and purposes, that is the havoc Athlon Sports preseason football magazine allowed Big 12 coaches to perpetrate recently, according to SI.com’s Schuyler Callihan.
The magazine granted the Big 12 coaches the anonymity to speak – or, in many cases, to demean – each and every team in the league.
Did it make juicy reading?
Of course.
But was it shoddy journalism? Yeah, that, too. Remember, folks, this is supposed to be a reputable national magazine, not a tabloid like the National Enquirer.
Yet, that’s certainly the way this exercise in defamation and disparagement reads. Does anybody think that was an accident? Of course not. Instead, it was an easy way to make an even easier buck.
Take the Big 12 coaches’ opinion on West Virginia University and coach Neal Brown, for example, according to the Athlon Sports preseason football issue.
It reads:
“This might be the worst roster in the league. They have some talent, but they’re not physical at all. They’re really small, especially compared to the old WVU teams. … The defense is legitimately bad."
“They look like a MAC team compared to the rest of the league, and he (Brown) didn’t fire his coaches. He’s a really loyal guy, but it’s also a sign he knows it’s a personnel issue. They lost (QB) JT (Daniels) and (offensive coordinator Graham) Harrell. I think you can say that experiment didn’t work out like they thought it would.”
Well, the last two sentences are certainly correct. Daniels lost his starting quarterback job late in the season to Garrett Greene and then transferred to Rice. As for Harrell and his “Air Raid” offense … well, it just plain didn’t work. As a result, Harrell skedaddled to Purdue.
But the comparison to a MAC football program?
That is patently absurd.
The most ridiculous comment, however, is that the Mountaineers have some talent, “but they’re not physical at all. They’re really small, especially compared to the old WVU teams.”
Wow.
Just wow.
Somebody certainly didn’t do their homework. Running back C.J. Donaldson Jr. is a 6-foot-2, 239-pound sophomore who specializes in breaking tackles. And then there’s new tight end Kole Taylor – a 6-7, 243-pound transfer from LSU who starred in the Blue-Gold spring game. And don’t forget Bluefield native Sean Martin, who is a 6-5, 293-pound junior defensive end.
Then there’s the real bulk.
Senior right offensive tackle Doug Nester is 6-7, 318 pounds. Fellow Spring Valley High School alum Wyatt Milum is a 6-6, 310-pound junior left tackle. And at center, there’s 6-3, 310-pound junior center Zach Frazier.
All those guys are known for their physicality.
Which only makes the comments about the Mountaineers being “really small” and “not physical at all” even more ludicrous. The truth of the matter is WVU plans to play the most physical style of football it ever has under Brown during the 2023 season.
Oh, and just to prove a point, WVU’s record against MAC schools from 1975-2011 is 20-0-1.
I rest my case.