Wandered by Joan C. Edwards Stadium lately?
If so, fans probably noticed the ongoing construction in the grandstand behind the south end zone.
If not, many among the Thundering Herd faithful have a surprise coming – a big, big, big surprise.
Workers are in the process of replacing the old scoreboard with a brand, spanking new scoreboard. But that’s just the tip of the instant replay.
Ready for this?
The gigantic new scoreboard in “The Joan” is being billed as the fourth-largest scoreboard in college football.
That’s right, No. 4.
And, yes, that puts Marshall in some very fast company. According to a story published by the Greenville News (South Carolina) in September 2022, it would mean only Oregon, Auburn and Purdue have larger scoreboards.
Here is the current top 10:
- No. 1 Oregon: Autzen Stadium’s scoreboard measures 186 feet by 66 feet for a size of 12,276 square footage.
- No. 2 Auburn: Jordan-Hare Stadium’s scoreboard measures 190 feet by 57 feet for a total of 10,830 square feet.
- No. 3 Purdue: Ross-Ade Stadium’s scoreboard measures 150.4 feet by 56.9 feet for a total of 8,558 square feet.
- No. 4 Utah: Rice-Eccles Stadium’s scoreboard measures 122 by 64 for a total of 7,808 square feet.
- No. 5 Texas A&M: Kyle Field’s scoreboard measures 163 by 47 for a total of 7,661 square feet.
- No. 6 Florida State: Doak Campbell Stadium’s scoreboard measures 120 by 63 for 7,560 square feet.
- No. 7 Texas: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium’s scoreboard measures 134 by 55 for 7,505 square feet.
- No. 8 Clemson: Memorial Stadium’s scoreboard measures 125 by 56.8 for 7,100 square feet and is affectionately referred to as the “DaboTron.”
- No. 9 Miami (Florida): Sun Life Stadium’s scoreboard measures 138.6 by 48.6 for 6,736 square feet.
- No. 10 Brigham Young: LaVell Edwards Stadium’s scoreboard measures 131 by 48 for 6,288 square feet.
Although the exact measurements of the new scoreboard in “The Joan” haven’t been revealed, Marshall is referring to it as the fourth-largest in college football when completion is finished.
Now, here’s what everybody has been waiting to learn. Namely, how much is this scoreboard going to cost?
According to informed sources, the price tag is $20 million and will be paid by private donors.
Who says size doesn’t matter?
- NEW RULE: In this seemingly endless battle to speed up our lives across the board – even while watching collegiate athletics – the NCAA has approved a rule change.
This new rule will allow the clock to run after first downs in NCAA Division I and D-II football. The clock will continue to stop after first downs during the final two minutes of the half.
Division III has opted not to use the rule.
This rule change may sound somewhat insignificant, but it actually isn’t. Stopping the clock after first downs has been one of the very few rules that has differentiated the college game from the NFL.
The old rule has stood since 1968 – 55 years.
So, why the change? Why else? To speed up our lives and speed up our watching of college football. According to the NCAA, allowing the clock to run probably will reduce the number of plays by an average of seven per game.
Yes, folks, that’s 84 plays per season we never will get back.
How ridiculous.