Welcome to Second Guess Tuesday.
Here are the chilly predictions of the day.
- OK, folks, where is the ol’ Elk Bucket?
When I was a young sportswriter for the Charleston Daily Mail many, many years ago, the Elk Bucket was the symbol of high school football supremacy in the capital city.
Whoever won the annual battle between Stonewall Jackson and Charleston High School won possession of the Elk Bucket for the rest of the school year. It appears the battle for the Elk Bucket went back at least to 1950.
There was a photograph in the Daily Mail in 1971 of such players as Ron McCartney, Raymie McClure, Oscar Jones, John Baird and Butch Williams holding the Elk Bucket in front of old Stonewall Jackson High School.
Of course, eventually Charleston High and Stonewall consolidated into Capital High School.
Now, here’s the problem.
It seems the Elk Bucket was being displayed on the counter in Capital High School’s office during an open house in the summer of 1989. Everybody can guess the rest. Someone walked off with the Elk Bucket.
It never has been seen since.
So, for 34 years someone has kept the relic. Isn’t it about time to give it back with no questions asked?
A perfect time would be this summer when Stonewall Jackson holds an all-classes reunion, which will be Aug. 26 at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center from 6 to 10 p.m. (admission $75).
And here’s a one-time offer. If someone would return the Elk Bucket, the individual would receive free admission to the reunion.
It’s time, folks.
It’s time to return the Elk Bucket to its rightful place in Capital High School’s trophy case.
- What a coup!
While Marshall University still is struggling to find a replacement for departed 7-foot center Micah Handlogten, West Virginia University has signed 6-11, 230-pound center Jesse Edwards.
What’s even more enticing is the Mountaineers got him away from former archrival Syracuse via the transfer portal. Now, that is indeed a coup.
After playing for the Orangemen for the past four seasons, Edwards will give WVU its first legitimate center in several years.
Just ask Hall of Fame coach Bob Huggins.
“Obviously, we are excited to have Jesse join our basketball program,” said Huggins. “We haven’t had a rim protector like Jesse since Sagaba Konate and Derek Culver.
“We should be able to turn it up more defensively, knowing that we will have a rim protector like Jesse behind you. He can really score and rebound the ball and he’s a guy we will be able to throw the ball inside to score consistently.”
Edwards, a native of Amsterdam in the Netherlands, averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds during the 2022-23 season. He shot 59.2 percent from the floor and also blocked 87 shots and made 44 steals.
Long story short?
Edwards is precisely what the Mountaineers needed.
- Is Fairmont native and former WVU player Jalen Bridges ready for the NBA?
The 6-7 forward seems to believe so, since he declared for the NBA Draft on Saturday afternoon. Bridges made that move despite having two years of eligibility remaining. So, is averaging 10.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for Baylor last season proof that Bridges is ready for the NBA?
I don’t think so.
- Give WVU football head coach Neal Brown credit for being quick on the quip.
When asked about the 40-yard touchdown pass to quarterback Garrett Greene on a reverse in the Gold-Blue game, he had the perfect answer.
“Yeah, now Penn State will have to work on that,” said Brown.
Great answer, coach.