Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Troy Brown remembers.

The former Marshall University football star remembers spending one year at Lees-McRae in 1989-90 and then joining the Thundering Herd as a standout wide receiver, punt returner, kickoff returner and occasional defensive back.