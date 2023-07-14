Two aspects are missing from preseason college football magazines and preseason college football polls.
No. 1: Credibility.
No. 2: Objectivity.
Both key factors occur each and every year, yet college football fans continue to froth at the mouth while reading this pulp fiction. They should know better by now, of course, yet it’s never the case.
That’s why this tilting at windmills has become a yearly ritual.
This year is an exception, however. That’s because this year the lack of credibility and objectivity reached new lows – which is saying something. But how else can the fact that West Virginia University was ranked No. 14 – dead last – in the Big 12 by media covering the league be explained?
Is there a concerted campaign to kick WVU coach Neal Brown while he’s down?
It certainly seems that way.
I mean, the Mountaineers won two of their final three games, knocking off Oklahoma and then beating Oklahoma State on the road to finish with a 5-7 record. That isn’t good, but it isn’t awful, either. And it certainly doesn’t justify a No. 14 prediction.
One of the problems is the only thing media know about making preseason predictions is they’re pretty awful at it. For example, Kansas State won the Big 12 title in 2022, after being picked to finish fifth. TCU went to the 2023 national championship game, but was picked to finish seventh. Baylor won the 2021 Big 12 title after being picked to finish eighth.
I rest my case.
Of course, that doesn’t make the beleaguered Brown feel any better about being picked No. 14 going into his fifth season at WVU. Perhaps that’s why Brown chose to address that topic as soon as he took the podium at the recent Big 12 Media Days.
“I'll start with this because I'm sure I'm going to get asked about it,” Brown said. “Upset about the media poll. Definitely do not agree with that. The good thing, the positive, is that the media has not been, as far as predicting the Big 12, has not been successful in recent years, so I think that bodes well for us.
"But I'll say this on a more serious note. I was sitting on the beach last week, whenever Mike Montoro, who's the best in the business, who's our sports information director for football, he sent me a text and I made the mistake of looking at it.
“From that point on, my vacation was over. I went into football mode.”
Good for him.
That’s exactly what Brown needed to do. He needs to hit the ground running. He needs to show the WVU fans, who already have written him off, that he’s going to turn the Mountaineers around.
Bottom line?
He needs to win some games.
And I believe he will.
There, I said it.
But it doesn’t change the fact that Brown got handed a horrifically hard schedule. I mean, who schedules a season opener against Penn State in Happy Valley? Nobody with any sense. Yet, that’s what Brown inherited.
After that there’s a home game versus Duquesne and a “must-win” game against Pitt at Mountaineer Field. Then, WVU is home against Texas Tech, at TCU, at Houston, at UCF, home against BYU, at Oklahoma, home versus Cincinnati and at Baylor.
So, can WVU win seven games?
Yes.
Color me optimistic.