Drea Watts is a wunderkind.
It’s as if she is 14 years old, going on 40.
Nothing seems to rattle Cabell Midland’s star pitcher, despite the fact she’s a ninth-grader who is barely a teenager. Why, the expression on her face rarely changes whether she’s striking out a batter or yielding one of very few hits.
Now, granted, Watts did shed a few tears after Cabell Midland’s 6-2 loss to John Marshall in the Class AAA softball championship game Thursday in Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
But that is to be expected.
She’s a kid, not a robot.
It might be difficult to convince opposing batters of that premise, however. When Watts is in the circle, she’s like a machine. Just ask the 23 batters she struck out in 28 innings of pitching in the state tournament.
It’s because Watts already is throwing fastballs that are regularly clocked at 60-61 mph. Give her another year or two and Watts may be hitting 70 mph.
That’s how special she already is.
"Well, she's an anomaly, to say the best,” veteran Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “She's a baby. When she grows into being a young lady, I think we can expect much bigger things.
"I don't think we could ask any more out of a kid than what she has done this year. In my opinion, she's one of top two or three pitchers in the state of West Virginia right now.
“And she’s going to do nothing but get better. She’s only 14. She’s a baby. And when she grows up, she’s going to be a good one."
It’s impossible to argue with that assessment because she has amazing command to go along with astonishing composure.
"Well, nothing rattles her,” Beckett said. “That's the part that is probably better than anything. She just doesn't get rattled. I've seen her throw a home run and, then, come back and for the rest of the game the other team doesn't get a hit."
Nothing seems to faze her.
"Doesn't faze her,” Beckett said firmly. “Does not faze her.”
That sort of poise at the age of 14 is positively amazing. It is virtually unheard of to possess that sort of equanimity at Watts' age.
"I've been around a lot of real good pitchers,” Beckett said. “And I hate to put pitchers in order. But she's the best that I've ever coached as a head coach."
Granted, Watts looks pretty special.
"She's more than pretty special,” Beckett replied. “She's real special; real special.
“But we'll be back,” Beckett said after the Knights' defeat. “We'll be back. We've got a real young team. We lose two seniors. They will be hard to replace, but we have some young ones that could step in and do a great job.
"And I'm proud of the job that we did today in the two championship games. We won the first one and came back in the second one ... it just wasn't to be.”
The additional contest that Cabell Midland had to play after an opening 3-2 loss to John Marshall was a game-changer.
"John Marshall is a good team,” Beckett said. “But they are an older team. I think the other three teams are young and we'll probably see them here again, battling for this right here."
And the Knights will have an advantage.
Why?
They’ll have Drea Watts.