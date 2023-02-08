Let’s call it “D-Day.”
Why not?
After all, the biggest day in Huntington native Darnell Wright’s young life is right around the corner on April 27. That’s when the former Huntington High School football star is expected to be an early-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Is a first-round selection a real possibility for Wright?
Yes, it is.
Here’s why.
During his 2022 season for the University of Tennessee, the 6-foot-6, 342-pounder played 829 snaps in 12 games at right offensive tackle. Wright allowed only five quarterback hurries, just two QB hits and zero sacks.
That’s impressive.
So was Wright’s performance in the recent Senior Bowl at Mobile, Alabama. This is SB Nation’s scouting report on Wright from the all-star game.
“Wright came in with a lot of hype, and he delivered on it for the most part,” wrote the website. “Wright showed what he does best in Mobile: he’s a strong and physically impressive right tackle who has really strong hands. Wright won more than he lost during the week and had a fine performance on Saturday during the bowl game.
“While Wright has a lot to work on (he leans a bit too often and that throws off his footwork and wide hands), he could develop into being a very good right tackle, and could potentially start Day 1. It just depends on where he goes.”
Ah, yes, where he goes. That is the question everybody is wondering. Well, guess who paid particular attention to Wright during the recent Senior Bowl?
The Pittsburgh Steelers.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to be keeping close tabs on offensive linemen at the Senior Bowl,” ESPN football insider Jeremy Fowler reported. “One name to watch is Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright, who Pittsburgh could see as more of a guard."
That is interesting conjecture, considering Wright has spent his entire high school and collegiate career at tackle. But the fact remains he is a potential first-round pick.
Just ask Mike Tannenbaum, who watched Wright at the Senior Bowl.
“This guy has it all,” said the former NFL general manager. “He's a 40-plus-game starter at Tennessee, All-SEC and he's had an unbelievable week. I think he's working himself into the first round.
“You put on the Alabama tape; he was dominant and you're seeing more of the same here. He's a smooth mover, long arms; strong, great fundamentals. I don't see any holes in his game. When you look to project to the next level, he has the prototypical size and skill set to be a front-line offensive tackle.”
And, remember, Wright accomplished all this while playing 1,751 snaps during his last two collegiate seasons in the esteemed SEC.
It doesn’t get any stronger than that.
But keep this in mind. The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting there with the 17th overall pick.
Long story short?
A really nice young man from Huntington is about to become a millionaire.