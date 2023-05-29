Welcome to “Second Guess” Tuesday.
Here are the opinions of the day.
- Don’t forget about Marshall University’s track team.
It was somewhat easy to overlook coach Jeff Small’s squad, given the great success of MU’s softball team and the epic struggles of the Herd’s baseball squad.
But, remember, Marshall still has the only NCAA Division I track and field program in the state of West Virginia. And the Herd showed up at the NCAA Outdoor Championship East Preliminaries in Jacksonville, Florida, last week.
The biggest star was junior Mikah Alleyne, who finished what has been a historic season, by turning in a time of 1:02.53 in the 400-meter hurdles to finish 24th. The Beckley native now holds the MU school record in the event and won the Sun Belt Conference championship.
Alleyne was one of five MU track athletes who qualified for the NCAAs.
The list includes Brett Armbruster, who was competing in the inaugural season for Marshall’s revamped men’s track team. MU hadn’t fielded a men’s program since dropping the sport in 2003 due to state budget cuts and concerns about Title IX regulations.
So, that just made Armbruster’s performance in the 800-meter run even more significant. He finished 46th with a time of 1:52.76.
Joining Alleyne and Armbruster were three other MU female track athletes. Macie Majoy finished 35th in the pole vault (3.97 meters), Rebecca Merritt ranked 38th in the discus with a throw of 46.63 meters and Tyra Thomas was 39th in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.45.
That’s quite a showing for a team that has been hardly more than an after-thought for years at Marshall.
“Couldn't be more proud of our team here at the NCAA Prelims,” Small said. “Each kid that we brought improved on average over eight spots, which is just amazing and a testament to my coaching staff in preparing them.
“We’ve had a great year and we look forward to getting started back in the fall.”
So, between softball and track – the two Division I sports that only Marshall offers in the Mountain State – it was a very successful spring.
Congratulations are in order.
- The more things change, the more they stay the same.
For season after season, the Southern Miss baseball program dominated Conference USA. So, what happened when the Golden Eagles moved to the Sun Belt Conference, which was supposed to be an even stronger baseball league than C-USA?
The newcomers didn’t even flinch.
Instead, Southern Miss won the Sun Belt Tournament in Montgomery, Alabama. And the Golden Eagles did it with panache.
Southern Miss slammed a trio of home runs to win the title, 6-2. In the process, the Eagles sent legendary coach Scott Berry out as a conference champion one last time.
Very nice job, Southern Miss.
But the accolades don’t end there. For the second consecutive year, four Sun Belt Conference teams qualified for the NCAA regionals. The list includes Coastal Carolina, Troy, Louisiana and, of course, Southern Miss.
That’s a pretty strong showing.
- This is the beauty of baseball …
Tulane posted an awful 15-39 record during the regular season. But when the AAC conference tourney rolled around, the Green Wave became a tidal wave.
It upset Houston, mercy-ruled Memphis, eliminated Houston and then defeated East Carolina 8-6 in the title game.
So, now, Tulane – of all teams – received an automatic bid to the NCAA baseball tournament.
Let’s do the “Wave.”