Gavin Lochow must still be pinching himself.
How else could he wake up from this wonderful dream?
And, yes, it certainly has been wonderful.
The Huntington High School star has enjoyed one of the most prolific prep careers in Mountain State history.
What has he done? What hasn’t Lochow done is a better question.
First of all, the 5-foot-11, 191-pound quarterback led Huntington’s football team to a 13-1 record and a 28-3 win over Parkersburg South in the Class AAA state championship game. That gave the Highlanders their first state football title in school history.
And, yes, Lochow was the catalyst.
He completed 130 of 207 passes on the season for 2,192 yards with 35 touchdowns and only four interceptions. Besides that, Lochow rushed for another 1,132 yards (8.6 per carry) and 16 touchdowns. He accounted for 51 TDs.
As a result, Lochow won the House Award for a second consecutive year as the best quarterback in the Mountain State. He also was selected as the 2023 MaxPreps West Virginia high school football “Player of the Year.”
For his career, Lochow amassed 5,578 yards passing and 63 touchdown passes, as well as 2,799 yards rushing with 49 TDs.
Huntington had a 25-2 record with Lochow at quarterback.
And just to prove he was a man for all seasons, Lochow also was a starter on Huntington’s basketball team. He hit a 3-pointer in the Highlanders’ first-round state tournament win over South Charleston, 67-44. Then, Lochow also knocked down another 3-pointer in Huntington’s 66-41 loss to Morgantown.
He finished with a total of 10 points in the 2023 state tournament.
It reads like a fairy tale, doesn’t it?
“Oh, yeah, for sure,” Lochow said with a big grin. “I’m so thankful to play for Huntington. The community support ... these guys, it’s unmatched. They are family to me. We love each other.
“It’s different here, I’m telling you. It’s a family-like atmosphere with the coaches throughout. Every day in practice, we get to work, but it’s a great time. I love these guys.”
If it sounds like Lochow enjoyed a dream-come-true senior year, it’s only because he did.
“I couldn’t envision a better senior year,” he said. “Obviously, we would have liked to have won the state championship (Class AAAA basketball), but making it this far ...”
Granted, but remember, Huntington did win the Class AAA state championship in football.
“Yeah, we did,” Lochow said with a big smile. “That was the best time of my life. But making it here with these guys (basketball) was a great time.”
Talk about living large.
It can’t get much larger than Lochow’s senior year.
“Yeah, I can’t believe it,” he said. “But we worked so hard. I feel like we deserved everything we got.”
Indeed.
But, wait. The fairy tale isn’t over. Now, Lochow is following in the footsteps of his father Steve and will play football at the University of Dayton next fall.
“Yeah, that’s where he played,” Lochow said with a knowing smile. “His old coach is the one who recruited me. He’s gone now, but he coached my dad, so it’s kind of cool.”
Is it ever.
Actually, it’s difficult to imagine anyone having a better senior year than Lochow.
“I’m blessed, I’m blessed,” he said. “I loved every second of it. I could do it another eight months in a row. Man, I loved it. I loved every second of it.”
Gavin Lochow got what he deserved.