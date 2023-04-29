Just because Neal Brown is from Kentucky, it doesn’t mean he’s unaware of the lay of the land.
He knows.
Oh, how he knows.
After four seasons and a 22-25 record at West Virginia University, Brown is well aware of his circumstances. So, when a media member offered the hope that the 2023 Mountaineers could be better than the 2022 team … well, Brown couldn’t hide his wry grin.
"Well, we'd better be better,” he replied. “You know what I mean? The bar is pretty low for that, too. So, we'd better be better than we were a year ago.
"Here's the thing. Like, if you're looking at it, it's hard to look at from the whole perspective to the end, right?”
So, Brown broke it down.
"We are faster on defense,” he said. “Fundamentally, we are better. In tackling today, we tackled better in the stadium. We were definitely improved over where we were two weeks ago during the first time we went really live.
"Some of the questions I'm not going to be able to answer until we go play games, right? I am very confident that we're going to be better than we were a year ago.”
That’s a somewhat significant statement considering the Mountaineers lose star defensive lineman Dante Stills, along with standout wide receivers Bryce Ford-Wheaton, Sam James and Kaden Prather.
"Will we miss Dante?” Brown asked rhetorically. “Yes. Dante is a great player. He's going to get drafted. We're definitely going to miss him. But do I think we'll be better as a defense overall? Absolutely. I have full confidence in that.
"First of all, our pad level is better. Our angles and strain to get to the ball are better. We're doing a better job of shedding blocks, which is very, very important. It's something we were below average at last year.
"So, yeah, I think we are progressing. I'm not going to say we have arrived, but we're progressing."
That’s all well and good, but is merely progressing going to be good enough? Will a winning season be good enough? Will posting a seven-win record be good enough?
It is doubtful.
The unfortunate part for Brown is he has been pretty much set up for failure. Thanks to former athletic director Oliver Luck, the Mountaineers open the season against Penn State in “Happy Valley” on Sept. 2.
Nobody in college football wants to open a season at Penn State. It’s akin to a death wish. What’s worse, Brown had no say in the matter, but now he is stuck with an untenable situation.
The timing couldn’t be worse.
On top of that, after a home game against Duquesne on Sept. 9, the Mountaineers will host archrival Pitt on Sept. 16. Opening a season against the likes of Penn State and Pitt certainly isn’t a good way to save a job.
But Brown doesn’t have a choice. He needs to win. It’s that simple.
Along those lines, another query comes to mind. Who is going to call the plays on offense? Brown has done it. Graham Harrell called them last season, but now he’s gone.
So, does new offensive coordinator Chad Scott, who is going to be on the sidelines on game day, call the plays? Or does Brown reprise his former play-calling role?
These questions need to be answered sooner than later. Why? One prevailing reason.
The future is probably now.