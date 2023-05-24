The name of the game is “softball.”
But there’s nothing “soft” about it.
That was clearly apparent here at Little Creek Park in the WVSSAC state softball tournament on Wednesday morning.
It all began at 9:30 a.m. with Oak Glen playing Winfield in Class AA competition at Craft Field. Next, Wahama took on St. Marys at “The Rock” Field B and Cabell Midland battled John Marshall at “The Rock” Field A – both at 9:45 a.m.
The mental toughness was clearly apparent in the John Marshall-Cabell Midland contest as Monarchs star hurler Kadence Pettit struck out the side in the second inning and notched two more strikeouts in a 1-2-3 third inning.
Meanwhile, on the adjacent field, Wahama sophomore center fielder Elissa Hoffman made the play of the day by chasing down a deep drive and making a sensational back-handed grab.
That saved a 3-1 victory for the White Falcons.
Back in Class AAA competition, the Knights were sailing along behind the one-hit pitching of wunderkind ninth-grader Drea Watts and the clutch play of fellow ninth-grade shortstop Becca Conrad, who walked and stole second to put herself into scoring position.
Next, center fielder K.K. Wallis singled in Conrad for a run. Then, power-hitting first baseman Olivia Bell crushed a stand-up triple to right field to drive in Wallis.
It appeared that Cabell Midland had a comfortable two-run lead in the fourth inning.
But not for long.
John Marshall bounced back with a two-run rally of its own to tie the score at 2-2.
Then, it happened.
The play of the game.
John Marshall’s Kadence Pettit crushed a stand-up triple to left field. Then, after one out, Pettit came home on a ground ball to third base. Knights third baseman Nicole Harris threw home to catcher Sabrina Rose and seemed to have Pettit nailed at the plate.
In fact, the home plate umpire even signaled her out. That’s when it happened. At the last second, the ball trickled out of Rose’s catcher’s mitt and the call was reversed to safe.
That gave the Monarchs a hard-fought 3-2 win.
"It was a tough loss,” veteran Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said. “It was two good teams. Probably that could be the championship game, in my opinion.
“But we've got a chance of coming back. We've got good pitching and good hitting and good defense."
It was another standout pitching performance from the Knights' Watts, as she allowed only three hits while striking out six.
"That was a typical outing,” Beckett said. “She has been that good. In my opinion, that was probably the two best pitchers [Watts and Pettit] standing there against each other. It would be my guess.”
As if that weren’t enough of a show of toughness, Oak Glen pitcher Lizzie Kell displayed just how hard “softball” can be during a game against Winfield.
With the score tied 1-1 in the third inning, Kell, who already had struck out seven, took a wicked line drive to the face. Although the hard-hit ball decked her, the fact that Kell was wearing a protective face mask saved her from serious injury.
Kell still suffered a cut to her left eyebrow.
It didn’t hurt her competitiveness, however.
An EMT who was on the scene said Kell, who was laying on her back, looked up at him and asked, “Did we get the out?”
That’s what softball girls do.
They play hardball.