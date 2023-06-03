Billy Zuspan couldn’t contain himself.
Probably because he didn’t even try.
And why should he?
After all, his Wahama White Falcons lost a state championship in 2022 on the last play of the WVSSAC baseball tournament.
But did that faze Zuspan and his team?
Not one iota.
Instead, Wahama made up for it by winning the 2023 Class A championship, 6-0, in six innings Saturday at GoMart Ballpark.
And what a celebration it ignited.
“It’s a good time to be a White Falcon!” hollered Zuspan over and over again as his players and fans celebrated. Then, on second thought, he altered his cry.
“It’s a good time to be a White Falcon,” he said, “in anything!”
Now, there’s a valid point. Why, just two weeks ago, the Wahama softball team won its third consecutive state championship.
When one high school sweeps both the softball and baseball state championships in the same year that’s pretty darned strong.
But wait, there’s more.
Right, Billy?
“We've had a lot of success,” said Zuspan proudly. “Our football team getting in the playoffs. Our basketball team getting to Charleston for the first time. Wrestling. And our golf team made it to the state tournament."
Collectively, athletics are putting Wahama on the map.
And two of the ringleaders are Zuspan & Son.
The elder Zuspan, Billy, did the coaching here Saturday and the younger Zuspan, his son Bryce, took care of the playing.
"Bryce just pitched a great game today,” said the elder Zuspan, referring to his left-handed son. “But I've seen him pitch like that so many times. The very first elimination game that we had with Ravenswood in the sectional, we beat them 6-1 and he had a good game there, holding them to one run.
"And then he pitched a really good game in the first game of the regional as well. He only gave up one run. The problem is we scored zero.
"He's a gritty kid. You know, it ain't about his size. It's about what's in here [tapping his chest]. That kid has so much heart and has so much grit that we're just proud of him."
The younger Zuspan’s heart, grit and desire make up for his lack of size. So, just how small is he?
“I’m 5-foot-7 and 135 pounds,” said the little left-hander.
It comes as no surprise that Zuspan’s best pitch is a big breaking curveball. So, what’s the secret to his success with that pitch?
"I don't know,” said the junior. "I kind of start up top and just try to chuck it down. And it works pretty well. It drops really fast and the batters swing at it."
The proof was obvious on Saturday. Zuspan hurled six innings, allowing just four hits with six strikeouts and just two walks.
Of course, it helps that Zuspan has been throwing his curve for almost half his life.
"I've thrown it since I would say Pee Wee [baseball],” he said.
And how old was he then?
“I would say probably when I was 8 [years old] maybe,” Zuspan replied. “I rely on my curveball a lot."
As the conversation with Zuspan & Son continued, the elder Zuspan grew sentimental.
"All I wanted to do ... I started out as a Little League coach,” he reminisced. “And then I coached in middle school. And here I am with the opportunity to coach this great program. Hats off to all the guys ... I am so appreciative to all the guys that have played for me -- past and present.
“I am so thankful for all the great players that make my heart a baseball game."
Yes, it’s a very good time to be a White Falcon.