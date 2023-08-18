There’s nothing happy about a trip to “Happy Valley” for Neal Brown.
Who can blame him?
Considering his job is on the line, why would West Virginia University’s football coach be happy about opening the 2023 season against fifth-ranked Penn State in Beaver Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 2?
Brown might as well wear a “kick me” sign on his back.
Is he pleased about this brutal opening game against a team that posted an 11-2 record in 2022? Absolutely not. But there was nothing Brown could do about it. He inherited this opener from hell, and now Brown has to deal with it.
After battling the Nittany Lions – better take a chair and a whip, Neal – the Mountaineers return home to play Duquesne on Sept. 9. Next, comes the rivalry game everyone is eager to see – Pitt. WVU hosts the archrival Panthers at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 16 in another nationally televised game at Mountaineer Field.
Unlike Penn State, this is a game Brown loves and wants to keep on WVU’s schedule.
Just ask him.
"I think those regional rivalries are important,” Brown said. “The Pitt game I think should be played every year. I've said that all along. I think it's one of the best rivalries in all of college football.”
He’s absolutely right.
But there’s still a trick to putting together the right combination of non-conference games.
"It makes it hard to play those other regional games,” said Brown. “What's best for the program is I think you play that Pitt game, you play a G5 (Group of Five) at home, you play an FCS at home and you're going to play nine league games, which should give you seven home games every year.”
The only problem with that scenario is there’s no room for the regional rivalry with Virginia Tech. Losing that rivalry game would be a shame. But if it’s a choice between Pitt and the Hokies? Well, that’s a no-brainer. It’s Pitt every time.
"Those other regional rivalries, I think it's hard to play both,” said Brown, referring to Virginia Tech and Maryland. “And those two games are awesome. But I don't think it's in the best interest to play those games in the same calendar year."
Just look what happened during the early stages of the 2022 season.
WVU opened the season at Pitt with a 38-31 loss. Next, the Mountaineers lost to Kansas, 55-42 in overtime in Morgantown. Then, after a 65-7 walk in the park over Towson, WVU knocked off Virginia Tech, 33-10.
It was a similar situation in 2021 with a season-opening loss at regional rival Maryland, 30-24. Next, it was a 66-0 lambasting of LIU at Mountaineer Field, followed by a 27-21 win over Virginia Tech in Morgantown and a 16-13 loss at Oklahoma.
Any way it is sliced, WVU has been starting recent seasons with a 2-2 record. Brown would prefer 3-0, or at least 2-1.
"I think that's the best opportunity for success,” Brown said. “I think it's the best for our fan base to have a seventh home game every year, and it allows you the opportunity to really build some momentum early in the year.
“I'm in on the ‘Backyard Brawl’ every year. I think it's great.”
That sounds reasonable.
A lot more reasonable than opening a season at Penn State, that’s for sure.