How can a coach force a deliberate, slow-paced offense to speed up?
That is the dilemma Marshall University’s Danny D’Antoni is facing.
It all started a week ago when under-rated Arkansas State (9-12) scored the last four points in regulation to force overtime. It never should have happened, but it did.
The Herd bounced back, out-scoring Arkansas State, 16-7, in overtime and winning 87-78, but that’s not the issue. The point is MU allowed it to happen.
Which leads us to the debacle of MU losing to yet another deliberate, slow-paced offense on Thursday in the Henderson Center. This time it was UL-Monroe. The difference is, this time, the Herd didn’t escape with an overtime win.
Instead, Marshall dropped an 86-82 decision in double overtime that it never should have lost.
The culprit?
The pace.
The Warhawks slowed the ball down and ran a well-conceived half-court offense that allowed UL-Monroe to use a nearly unstoppable two-man game comprised of 6-foot (maybe) guard Jamari Blackmon and 6-8 power forward Thomas Howell.
Together, they scored 56 of the Warhawks’ 86 points.
The bearded Blackmon scored 35 points and destroyed MU by hitting 8 of 15 3-pointers – several in clutch situations. Meanwhile, Howell was cleaning up in the post with 21 points and 15 rebounds.
The combination of Blackmon, Howell and the pace was simply more than Marshall could handle.
So, let’s pose the question again.
How does a run-and-gun team like Marshall force a deliberate opponent to speed up?
"That's one of the deciding factors in this game, is they slowed it down a lot,” MU guard Kamdyn Curfman said. “They limited the amount of possessions to run up and down the court.
“I felt like they handled the press well, so that's credit to them. But I think in the half-court we needed to get more into their guards. Make them drive to the basket -- that's where we get our turnovers.
"We let them shoot too many pull-up 3s. And that's kind of the game right there."
Several statistics told the tale of this loss. For example, MU committed 22 turnovers to UL-Monroe’s 12. The Warhawks had 22 second-chance points compared to only six for Marshall.
And here’s the biggie – MU had the lead for 39:36 minutes while UL-Monroe led for only 3:40.
Teams simply aren’t supposed to lose games like that.
Yet, Marshall found a way.
"I thought the best defender of us was ourselves,” D’Antoni said. “We should have won in regulation. We should have won the first overtime. We should have won the second overtime. And we just did things that we can't do."
But, again, how can MU force an opponent to speed up the pace?
A full-court press comes to mind, initially. But that has met with mixed results, so far. Otherwise? Tenacious half-court defense is about the only other answer. And MU simply didn’t show much tenacity against UL-Monroe.
"We didn't play with the intensity and mental focus,” D’Antoni said. “All the loose balls and second-chances -- they wanted it more than we did. And they showed it. They went out and got it."
Something obviously needs to change immediately because MU hosts Georgia State at 7 p.m. Saturday in “The Cam.”
Bottom line?
Take a look at the schedule. MU has six away games and only three home contests remaining.
That says it all.